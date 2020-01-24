Menu
Crime

Bailed reality star’s new run-in with the law

by Cormac Pearson
24th Jan 2020 10:02 AM
Subscriber only

FORMER reality TV star Suzi Taylor was arrested and charged by police after she allegedly assaulted a woman and stole her phone.

Brisbane-born Taylor, 49, was charged with one count of stealing and one count of common assault.

Police allege the former Penthouse Pet, who previously appeared on reality renovation show The Block, assaulted a woman and stole a phone on Caxton Street at around 12:30pm on Thursday.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the pair were reportedly in an altercation in the lobby of a hotel before the police were called.

Police arrived to the scene and arrested Mrs Taylor but she was released with a court notice shortly after.

The mother-of-three, who once dated INXS frontman Michael Hutchence, will face the Magistrates Court over the incident on February 24.

Taylor, who grew up on the Gold Coast, is currently on bail, facing a string of other charges.

brisbane crime editors picks police suzi taylor

