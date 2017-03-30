Bajool avoids flooding, hwy re-opens

Rural firefighters from Cawarral and The Caves lend a hand to clean up the Bajool Hotel after flash flooding ripped through the small time south of Rockhampton in 2013. Homes may be inundated again as the Six Mile Creek breaks its banks following heavy rain from Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

12PM: BAJOOL has avoided major flooding, with water coming close to, but not inundating, many homes.

Rural Fire Service first officer Andrew Thomas said water went underneath many houses, but had since started to drop.

He said the Bruce Hwy, closed since about 8am at Six Mile Creek, had just re-opened.

7.45AM: HOUSES in low-lying areas of Bajool could be inundated by water within hours, according to Rural Fire Service first officer Andrew Thomas.

Mr Thomas said Six Mile Creek had broken its banks and there was 300-400mm of water flowing over the Bruce Hwy.

He anticipated the road would be closed by Queensland Police.

While no houses have been flooded at the moment, Mr Thomas said with the creek rapidly rising those in low-lying areas would be inundated soon.

The Bajool School of Arts has been opened to those evacuating.