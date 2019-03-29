Menu
A woman has been charged after her fruit cake allegedly contained a special ingredient.
A woman has been charged after her fruit cake allegedly contained a special ingredient.
BAKED: Special cake ingredient lands woman in hot water

Toni Benson-Rogan
29th Mar 2019 11:33 AM | Updated: 2:14 PM
IT APPEARS a Doolbi woman follows a special recipe for fruit cake, as a police raid revealed the treat was believed to be made with cannabis butter.

The woman, 49, has been charged with possession of a dangerous drug, producing a dangerous drug and possession of utensils used with the connection of a dangerous drug after officers from the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch searched a home on Wednesday.

Officers will allege they found the cannabis-infused fruit cake along with cannabis seeds, more than 400g of what is believed to be cannabis leaf, items used in conjunction with the drug and three cannabis plants varying in size up to 2.5m.

Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Darlene Webb said, along with multiple drugs charges, the woman was also charged for allegedly being in possession of three .22 ammo rounds found at the property, which she did not have authority to own.

The woman was issued a notice to appear at the Childers Magistrates Court for April 12.

Another recent drugs charge is that of a Burnett Heads woman, who has also been charged with possession of a dangerous drug and possession of utensils after officers from the unit raided a property.

The second woman, also 49, is alleged to have been in possession of over 400g of cannabis, as well as utensils used in connection with a drug, when police searched the home about 10.30am on March 23.

She will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on April 26.

