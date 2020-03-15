Baker and Sulter star in Capras’ win

BAKERS’ DELIGHT: CQ Capras' Keysha Baker with the ball as Chelsea Baker watches on in a trial game. On Sunday, Chelsea scored the Capras first-ever try in a premiership match.

BAKERS’ DELIGHT: CQ Capras' Keysha Baker with the ball as Chelsea Baker watches on in a trial game. On Sunday, Chelsea scored the Capras first-ever try in a premiership match.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The CQ Capras women have made history by winning its first-ever game in round one of the BHP Premiership agains Easts Tigers in Brisbane on Sunday.

WATCH THE MEN'S CAPRAS LIVE HERE

Capras won 14-6 in a sensational team debut.

A diving Chelsea Baker flew through the tryline after 12-minutes to post the game's first try.

Tigers then attacked and were rather unfortunate when the ball slipped out of Morgan Te Oka's reach.

Tannum Seagals' Krystal Sulter suffered the same fate but just moments later, Bree Spreadborough spread wide to cross the tryline as Capras entered the halftime lead 10-0 ahead.

The game was played end-to-end as both teams went deep into their attacking lines.

The hosts defence wilted as Kelli Dunlop all but ended the contest with a try and an unassailable lead.

The Tigers did get one back via Keishan Hala as a consolation prize.

The Capras men are currently in a tight tussle against Tigers.

RELATED STORY: PHOTOS: Gladstone's future stars turned it on

RELATED STORY: WATCH LIVE: 'It's a step up' says new Capra