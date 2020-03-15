Menu
BAKERS’ DELIGHT: CQ Capras' Keysha Baker with the ball as Chelsea Baker watches on in a trial game. On Sunday, Chelsea scored the Capras first-ever try in a premiership match.
Rugby League

Baker and Sulter star in Capras’ win

NICK KOSSATCH
15th Mar 2020 3:36 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: The CQ Capras women have made history by winning its first-ever game in round one of the BHP Premiership agains Easts Tigers in Brisbane on Sunday.

Capras won 14-6 in a sensational team debut.

A diving Chelsea Baker flew through the tryline after 12-minutes to post the game's first try.

Tigers then attacked and were rather unfortunate when the ball slipped out of Morgan Te Oka's reach.

Tannum Seagals' Krystal Sulter suffered the same fate but just moments later, Bree Spreadborough spread wide to cross the tryline as Capras entered the halftime lead 10-0 ahead.

The game was played end-to-end as both teams went deep into their attacking lines.

The hosts defence wilted as Kelli Dunlop all but ended the contest with a try and an unassailable lead.

The Tigers did get one back via Keishan Hala as a consolation prize.

The Capras men are currently in a tight tussle against Tigers.

Gladstone Observer

