Baker enters not guilty pleas for all historical charges

Kevin Leslie Baker, 79, entered the pleas in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning after he was ordered to stand trial in the Rockhampton District Court for one charge of rape, seven of assault, 24 counts of indecent treatment of boys under 14 years, five counts of indecent treatment of girls under 17 years, 14 counts of carnal knowledge with a child under the age of 16, and one count each of unlawful wounding and deprivation of liberty.

1.10pm: A WANDAL man has entered pleas of not guilty for 82 charges in relation to child sex offences that allegedly occurred at a former Central Queensland orphanage between 1951-1976.

8.30am: A WANDAL man accused of historical child sex offences is expected to have his matters handed up to the District Court this morning at a committal hearing in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

Kevin Leslie Baker, 78, has been charged with alleged child historical sex offences including 24 counts of indecent treatment of boys under 14 years, five counts of indecent treatment of girls under 17 years, 14 counts of carnal knowledge with a child under the age of 16, and one count each of unlawful wounding and deprivation of liberty.

Several counts of common assault are included in the charges.

Common assault is usually only dealt with in the Magistrates Court, but these charges relate to more serious offences and a request will be made to have them handed up to a higher court so the matters can be dealt with together.