Baker enters not guilty pleas to 11 rape charges

A WANDAL man has pleaded not guilty to 11 rapes that allegedly occurred over 25 years at a notorious former Central Queensland orphanage.

Kevin Leslie Baker, 79, entered not guilty pleas to 82 charges at Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning after he was ordered to stand trial in the Rockhampton District Court.

The charges include 11 charges of rape, eight common assaults, 31 charges of indecent treatment of boys under 14, five indecent treatment of girls under 17, 15 charges of carnal knowledge against a person order of nature, four indecent assault on a male, five indecent assault on female, one attempt to procure indecent practice between males, one charge of deprivation of liberty and one charge of wounding.

The alleged offences took place at St Joseph's Neerkol Orphanage, situated at Kabra west of Rockhampton, between 1951 and 1976.

The orphanage was run by the Sisters of Mercy from 1885 until its closure in 1978.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes handed up 75 statements from 52 witnesses - including one priest - during today's proceedings.

Wearing black suit pants, white shirt and blue tie, Baker told Mr Press that he was having trouble following the proceedings as his hearing aid wasn't working properly.

Seven victims were named as the charges were read out by magistrate Cameron Press during the hour-long hearing.

Sgt Janes also handed up 80 exhibitions including video walk-throughs at Neerkol taken during the investigation, photographs of the orphanage, aerial images of the grounds, video interviews with victims, sketches, medical records from various hospitals, Rockhampton Shire Council documents, death certificates, birth certificates, a marriage certificate, and documents from the Department of Child Safety and other records kept by a nun.

A trial date is yet to be set.

Baker's bail was enlarged.

Baker did not speak as he left court apart from warning a TV reporter to avoid a bollard as he was walking backwards.