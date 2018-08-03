Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A WANDAL man has pleaded not guilty to 11 rapes that allegedly occurred over 25 years at a notorious former Central Queensland orphanage.
A WANDAL man has pleaded not guilty to 11 rapes that allegedly occurred over 25 years at a notorious former Central Queensland orphanage. Kerri-Anne Mesner
Crime

Baker enters not guilty pleas to 11 rape charges

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
3rd Aug 2018 8:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WANDAL man has pleaded not guilty to 11 rapes that allegedly occurred over 25 years at a notorious former Central Queensland orphanage.

Kevin Leslie Baker, 79, entered not guilty pleas to 82 charges at Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning after he was ordered to stand trial in the Rockhampton District Court.

The charges include 11 charges of rape, eight common assaults, 31 charges of indecent treatment of boys under 14, five indecent treatment of girls under 17, 15 charges of carnal knowledge against a person order of nature, four indecent assault on a male, five indecent assault on female, one attempt to procure indecent practice between males, one charge of deprivation of liberty and one charge of wounding.

The alleged offences took place at St Joseph's Neerkol Orphanage, situated at Kabra west of Rockhampton, between 1951 and 1976.

The orphanage was run by the Sisters of Mercy from 1885 until its closure in 1978.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes handed up 75 statements from 52 witnesses - including one priest - during today's proceedings.

Wearing black suit pants, white shirt and blue tie, Baker told Mr Press that he was having trouble following the proceedings as his hearing aid wasn't working properly.

Seven victims were named as the charges were read out by magistrate Cameron Press during the hour-long hearing.

Sgt Janes also handed up 80 exhibitions including video walk-throughs at Neerkol taken during the investigation, photographs of the orphanage, aerial images of the grounds, video interviews with victims, sketches, medical records from various hospitals, Rockhampton Shire Council documents, death certificates, birth certificates, a marriage certificate, and documents from the Department of Child Safety and other records kept by a nun.

A trial date is yet to be set.

Baker's bail was enlarged.

Baker did not speak as he left court apart from warning a TV reporter to avoid a bollard as he was walking backwards.

catholic church historical child sexual abuse kevin leslie baker neerkol orphanage rape rockhampton magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Behind this happy smile lurks a monster who killed his kids

    premium_icon Behind this happy smile lurks a monster who killed his kids

    Opinion When domestic violence abusers kill their loved ones, they must serve jail terms that reflect the severity of their crimes, writes journalist SHERELE MOODY

    House of the week: villa's stone throw from marina

    House of the week: villa's stone throw from marina

    Property Head down the ramp to your very own mooring with padded edges.

    Grey nomad tourist rates First Turkey 'one of the best'

    premium_icon Grey nomad tourist rates First Turkey 'one of the best'

    News PEET: 'We didn't know what to expect and went 'this is good''

    • 3rd Aug 2018 6:00 PM
    Half a million people in 2 days engage with one simple idea

    premium_icon Half a million people in 2 days engage with one simple idea

    News "I can't make it rain, but this is something I can do.”

    • 3rd Aug 2018 6:00 PM

    Local Partners