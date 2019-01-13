Menu
Joshua David Williams, 20, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday to one count of stealing from his employer.
Crime

Bakery hand steals $1300 from employer

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
13th Jan 2019 4:19 PM
HE HAD been working for a small business in Gracemere when he decided to steal $1300 of $50 notes one day.

Joshua David Williams 20, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday to one count of stealing from his employer.

The incident took place on December 28 at The Gracemere Bakery, on Lawrie St.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said the owner had taken cash out of the register, placed it in a bag and put the bag under the counter.

When she went to grab the bag to take to the bank, she noticed money missing.

Police arrived at the bakery at 2.30pm and found Williams in the rear car park.

Mr Studdert said Williams walked towards the officers and two $50 notes fell off him.

He said police took Williams to a nearby toilet and conducted a body search.

Williams had taken a total of $1300 in $50 notes.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said Williams financially assists his parents and siblings.

He said the theft was a "spur of the moment” decision.

Mr McGowran said he had spoken to Williams' father, who was in court in support, and Mr Williams claimed his son was "a fairly clean cut person”.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered Williams to a four-month good behaviour bond with a $500 recognisance and no conviction recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

