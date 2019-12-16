Bakery robbery accused bailed

The Dean Street bakery in North Rockhampton was the scene of an attempted armed robbery.

A WOMAN accused of attempting to rob a Rockhampton bakery while armed with a knife has been granted bail.

Cheyenne Hope Conlon, 22, appeared in custody in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday where she was not required to enter a plea.

Conlon is charged with attempted armed robbery and attempting to enter premises with intent to commit an offence.

In court on Wednesday, Conlon’s lawyer Samantha Legrady, said her client had been in custody for a week since the December 4 incident.

The court heard that Conlon was a drug user, having first used methamphetamine when she was 18, and currently unemployed.

“The reason why she has been in the watchhouse for so long, is trying to find a bail address has been quite difficult,” Ms Legrady said.

“Most of the support, in a sense that she has had from family and friends, they are involved in drugs too, so the addresses have...come back as unsuitable.”

Eventually Conlon’s sister-in-law agreed that, if bailed, Conlon could stay with her at Wynnum in south-east Queensland.

Ms Legrady said the footage of the attempted armed robbery had appeared on social media and television news.

“The footage is basically 5.20am, she walked into the Dean Street Bakery.

“The bench is a high-top bench.

“I think the pocket knife must be smaller than her hand.

“She places it on the bench and asks the lady at the bakery to give her money out of the till.

“The lady said ‘I don’t have any money’, she says she’s going out the back to call the police (and) Miss Conlon says “I desperately need the money”.

“So she (shop attendant) goes out the back (and) Miss Conlon walks out.”

Ms Legrady said at the time of the incident, Conlon had been using the drug ice for about three days.

Police documents stated: “This incident was not planned and appeared to be a spontaneous decision made out of desperation.”

Ms Legrady said: “Miss Conlon was homeless, the desperation would have been for money, not necessarily for food but probably for her next hit which is quite unfortunate.”

The court heard that Conlon had endured traumatic family events in recent times.

Late last year she lost both of her parents.

Her mother died of pancreatic cancer and her father following a heart attack.

In their objection to bail, police were concerned that Conlon was an unacceptable risk of committing other offences.

In granting bail, Acting Magistrate Maryanne May imposed conditions including Conlon reside with her sister-in-law and not leave that residence between 7pm and 7am, except to attend drug rehabilitation.

As part of her bail conditions, Conlon must not use or possess drugs.

Her matters were adjourned to February 13.