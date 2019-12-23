Bakery robbery accused gets second chance to get bail right

Cheyenne Hope Conlon has been given a second chance at getting her bail right.

A WOMAN accused of attempting to rob a Rockhampton bakery while armed with a knife was bailed earlier this month, but on Monday she was back in custody.

As part of her previously imposed bail conditions, 22-year-old Cheyenne Hope ­Conlon was to reside with her sister-in-law at Wynnum in south-east Queensland.

But she never made it there.

Subsequently Conlon failed to report to Wynnum police as required, and on Monday she fronted Rockhampton Magistrates Court in custody.

During this bail application hearing, Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow made it very clear that Conlon was not getting out of the watchhouse until authorities had confirmation that a bus ticket to Wynnum, being paid for by her brother, had been booked for Monday night.

Conlon’s solicitor Samantha Legrady said if bail was granted it would be up to Conlon to get from the watchhouse to the bus station.

Mr Morrow had a clear warning for Conlon.

“Put it this way, if you get released from the watchhouse, you get yourself on the bus...because if the police pick you up, you will be spending Christmas in the watchhouse.”

Mr Morrow granted bail and told Conlon this was her last chance to get it right.

Conlon was originally charged with attempted armed robbery and attempting to enter premises with intent to commit an offence.

Those charges stemmed from an incident at the Dean Street Bakery.

Before her previous bail application hearing, Conlon spent extended time in custody due to complications with finding a suitable bail address as most of her friends and family locally were involved in drugs.

The court had previously heard that Conlon was a drug user, having first used methamphetamine at the age of 18.

The court was also told previously that footage of the attempted robbery had appeared on social media and television news. Conlon’s matters were adjourned to February.