Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Crime

Balaclava-wearing man spreads fear, assaults police in Rocky

Shayla Bulloch
by
8th Jun 2018 7:00 AM

BRANDISHED with a balaclava and waving a stick, a man bolted from police after making threats to people at a Rockhampton service station overnight.

Queensland Police Service officers were called to Puma Service Station on George Street at 6.45pm following reports of a man threatening members of the public.

Wearing a black balaclava, jeans, no shirt and waving around stick, the man ran from police as they attempted to search him.

In the pursuit, a 43-year-old sergeant officer was struck in the face causing a large cut over the man's eyebrow.

The sergeant's partner, a female senior constable, then deployed capsicum spray and the man was taken into custody without further incident.

The officer received stitches above his right eye but has since been released from hospital.

A 36-year-old Rockhampton man has been charged with serious assault police causing bodily harm, public nuisance and two counts of obstruct police.

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Related Items

assault queensland police service rockhampton crime tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Mount Archer's newest $400k tourism development

    premium_icon REVEALED: Mount Archer's newest $400k tourism development

    News Concept plans are currently under way, with the new facility expected to be completed by December

    • 8th Jun 2018 6:06 AM
    Huge $200k donation to CQ charity from 22 years of saving

    premium_icon Huge $200k donation to CQ charity from 22 years of saving

    News NORTH Rocky Rotary Club 'giving back' to local charity

    'One between your eyes': Woman swears man aimed rifle at her

    'One between your eyes': Woman swears man aimed rifle at her

    Crime The trial of Kenneth Robert Douglas will resume today.

    • 8th Jun 2018 6:12 AM
    Community garden 'everything' for CQ woman in time of crisis

    premium_icon Community garden 'everything' for CQ woman in time of crisis

    News How the simple act of weeding changed Belinda's life

    Local Partners