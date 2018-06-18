Menu
Bali at the beach

18th Jun 2018 9:29 AM

NO need to splash out on a tropical island holiday when you're living the dream with this exotic family home just metres from the golden sands and sparkling blue waters of Mudjimba Beach.

Start your day with a swim, surf or invigorating stroll on the beach then grab a freshly brewed coffee or refreshing smoothie before returning to your tranquil yet homely sanctuary.

With Balinese inspired décor both inside and out this house is a true tropical paradise you will be proud to call home.

Step through the sweeping front entrance with feature stone pavers that frame the magnificent front door into an expansive and welcoming space with curved walls and vast ceilings.

Indo-style timber shutter doors and windows, feature textured wallpaper and an abundance of rattan pendant lighting create a decadent resort feel that perfectly complements the enviable beachside location.

Entertain family and friends in the poolside alfresco area alongside the sparkling in-ground swimming pool, or find a moment of solitude in the tranquil water garden surrounded by peaceful statues and lush green foliage.

No home of this standard would be complete without a striking master retreat and this house does not disappoint.

The spacious main bedroom opens out to the pool and features a walk-in wardrobe and luxury ensuite with a Turkish bath style double-ended shower and stone bench tops.

This fabulous residence is an opportunity for escape not to be missed.

MUDJIMBA

63 Mudjimba Esp

4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car, Pool

Features: Exotic family home with Balinese-inspired interior, in-ground pool

Price: Auction in rooms 6pm Thursday, June 21, at Ramada Marcoola

Agent: Noel Mooney at North Shore Realty

Contact: 0417 756 076

Inspection: Contact agent

