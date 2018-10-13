Aussie Bali fugitive heckles cops again

Bali escapee Shaun Davidson has been on the run since June 2017. Picture: Facebook

AUSTRALIAN fugitive Shaun Davidson has again taunted police on social media more than a year after breaking out of Bali's infamous Kerobokan prison.

Davidson, 34, is one of four foreign prisoners who made a risky dash for freedom by burrowing a tunnel 15m under the walls of the jail on June 19, 2017.

He's also gone on to become something of a social media sensation thanks to a series of Facebook posts in which he taunts his would-be captors with comments like "Run run as fast as you can can't catch me I'm the gingerbread man" and mock-up wanted and movie posters.

In a Facebook post, Davidson checked in to the Gold Coast adding the caption "Hello gold coast".

It was music to the ears of his thousands of followers with some urging him to keep running.

"Cheers for the beers big fella. Run Forrest run !!!" one supporter posted.

And another: "Well done. Having a beer for ya now mate".

Two of the men, Bulgarian money launderer Dimitar Nikolov Iliev and Indian drug smuggler Sayed Mohammed Said, were caught at luxury resort Novo Turismo in Dili East Timor.

Davidson and a fourth man, 50-year-old Malaysian national and fellow drug offender Tee Kok King, remain at large.

Tee has apparently kept a low profile while on the run while Davidson, from Perth, has used at least one of his Facebook accounts (he reportedly has multiple) to throw the authorities and the media off course.

He has previously reported to have "checked in" to four different countries, The Netherlands, Denmark, Germany and the UAE using the Facebook alter ego Matthew Rageone Ridler.

Davidson had less than three months left to serve of a one-year sentence for passport fraud when he escaped the Balinese jail.

He is a boxing instructor who taught classes at Kerobokan prison, where his students included Bali Nine member Matthew Norman.

He has friends and contacts in Mixed Martial Arts and Muay Thai communities in several south east Asian countries and links to at least one outlaw motorcycle gang - the Mongols in Perth.