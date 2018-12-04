Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bali scooter death: Sunshine Coast man dies after crash
Bali scooter death: Sunshine Coast man dies after crash
News

Sunshine Coast man dies after Bali crash

by Greg Stolz
4th Dec 2018 10:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Sunshine Coast man critically injured in a motorbike crash in Bali has reportedly died in hospital.

Facebook tributes are flowing for former surfing instructor Jacob Mabb, 21, who suffered a severe brain injury when he came off a scooter on the Indonesian holiday island on November 25.

An RACQ LifeFlight air ambulance flew him to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where his parents Steve and Julie have been maintaining a bedside vigil.

Sunshine Coast surfing identity Rob Sherwell posted on Facebook this morning that Jacob had lost his battle.

"It's with a heavy heart and a hazy mind that I post this!" Sherwell wrote.

"RIP Jacob Mabb you were such an awesome young man, Jacob lost his battle to his injury yesterday from a motorbike accident in Bali just over a week ago!

"He was so loved and respected by so many, I am so shattered such a lovely young man!

"I am so proud and happy that we got to know you like a son! You are gone now, but we will have you in our hearts forever! Love you mate! I am gutted!!"

Mr Mabb also played rugby for University of the Sunshine Coast and studied environmental science.

More Stories

bali scooter death crash editors picks sunshine coast travel

Top Stories

    Tropical Cyclone Owen set to bring heavy rain to CQ

    Tropical Cyclone Owen set to bring heavy rain to CQ

    Breaking THE Bureau of Meteorology has predicted heavy rainfall for Central Queensland as Tropical Cyclone Owen moves towards the Queensland coast.

    Ergon worker accused of raping woman in motel room

    premium_icon Ergon worker accused of raping woman in motel room

    Crime '.... (I) said 'Get out of here'. He sat up and glared at me."

    Australia's biggest wind farm gets green light in CQ

    premium_icon Australia's biggest wind farm gets green light in CQ

    Environment Construction to start next year 150kms from Rockhampton

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    Local Partners