Ball a continual success for CQ mental health awareness

The Black Dog Ball Committee's Tracey Watt, Deb Hughes, and Melissa Hytch hand over a cheque to Carers Queensland's Natalie Polkinghorne, with the committee's Tash Price, Vicki Standen, Amy Heironymus and Carers' Leigh O'Neill. Contributed

AFTER another successful event, The Black Dog Ball committee has presented a cheque for $45,000 to the ball's 2017 beneficiary, Carers Queensland.

This money will go towards the not-for-profit organisation's work with carers and caring for people suffering a mental illness or disability.

Now in its fifth year, the Black Dog Ball has generated in excess of $145,000, donated to various Central Queensland mental health organisations.

The aim of the ball is to remove the stigma associated with mental illness and depression and to fund local training, education and support programs.

This year the ball, held in October, attracted continued support from loyal sponsors who have been involved since the inaugural event in 2013, with a significant number of new sponsors joining in as well.

A major contribution to the fundraising was the raffle of a brand new Honda Jazz, donated by DC Motors and the Honda Motor Company.

Black Dog Ball committee representative Debbie Hughes applauded the generosity of sponsors, supporters, suppliers and guests who made the ball possible.

"We are confident that everyone involved in the ball shares our pride in raising awareness and funds that benefit the Central Queensland community,” Ms Hughes said.

"All money raised stays here in Central Queensland, where it should. Feedback to date with regards to awareness raised and the programs and initiatives funded, indicates that we are making a real difference, and with the community's support and generosity we can continue to do so.”

Planning for the 2018 Black Dog Ball will commence shortly. The ball, which coincides with Mental Health Week annually, is scheduled for October 6 in 2018.

