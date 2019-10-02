Ballet Belles proving age is no barrier when it it comes to barre

Ballet Belles received $2000 for new barres as part of a grant.

OLDER AGE is not holding back Emu Park’s newest ballet troupe, especially after a $2000 grant from Livingstone Community Grants, the Keppel Bay Sailing Club and Iverness helped the QCWA Emu Park Ballet Belles get four new barres for their popular studio in June.

After using the backs of chairs, the time had come for a well-needed upgrade to the studio’s facilities and in June, the new barres were implemented.

Livingstone councillor Jan Kelly joined the class on September 17 to try it out for herself.

“She thoroughly enjoyed the activity and could see the benefits of having the barres,” Branch vice president Cheryl Greene said.

“It’s proven o be something very useful.

“We’re very pleased to receive the grant and that they could see there was a benefit for senior members of the community to do ballet.”

Ms Greene said the inspiration behind the seniors class came after an ABC program and QUT highlighted the positive impact of ballet on seniors.

“For the purpose of exercise, enjoyment, and getting them out and doing something a bit different,” she said.

“We thought, ‘we could give that a go too’, so we contacted ballet school instructor Krista Donaldson, and she said she would love to join (as head instructor).”

The Ballet Belles has grown in popularity since its inception in April 2018, with 35 women attending the Tuesday classes around grandmother duties and their availabilities.

“We usually have between 12-16,” Ms Greene said.

Through word-of-mouth, the classes have gained plenty of interest, with more inquiries coming through constantly.

“People are asking what’s involved and if they can come along,” she said.

“It’s good exercise, helps with balance, flexibility and mental stimulation and it’s a lot of fun.

“They like having a go. Some of them have taken their own children and grandchildren and never had the opportunity themselves and they like the fact it’s with older women so we’re all about the same.

“Some did it when they were younger but then had families and careers and it’s time to get back into it and return to a much loved activity. Others have never done it before. It’s a mixture.”

Ms Greene said the doors are always open for any new members, and despite not receiving any inquiries from gentlemen yet, men are more than welcome to come try their hand on the barre.

Classes are held every Tuesday 1-2pm at 11 Hill Street, Emu Park.