Ballina man charged with raping, choking women

21st Mar 2019 5:16 AM
ADDITIONAL charges have been laid against a man by detectives investigating a series of serious alleged sexual and physical assaults of women on the Northern Rivers.

In November 2018, detectives from Richmond Police District established Strike Force Addiscombe to investigate the historic serious domestic abuse of a number of women in the local area.

Strike force detectives arrested and charged a 46-year-old man last month.

He remains before the courts.

Following further extensive investigations, detectives laid five additional charges, including aggravated sexual assault-threat to inflict actual bodily harm with weapon, three counts of sexual intercourse without consent (DV), and intentional choke person with recklessness (DV).

Police will allege in court that the charges relate to incidents involving two women, who were in a relationship with the man at the time of their respective incidents in December 2013 and April 2017.

The Ballina man was refused bail and appeared at Lismore Local Court yesterday (Wednesday 20 March 2019).

He is next due to appear at the same court on May 21.

Investigations under Strike Force Addiscombe are continuing.

ballina domestic violence northern rivers crime rape richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

