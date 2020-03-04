Menu
Livingstone candidates Glenda Mather, Lynelle Burns, Mike Decman, Andy Ireland, Leo Honek, Rhodes Watson, Athol Keanalley and Pat Eastwood were on hand for the ballot draw
Council News

Ballot draw sets the pace for March 28 election

Trish Bowman
4th Mar 2020 4:18 PM
YEPPOON Town Hall became the centre of attraction on Wednesday as Livingstone Shire Council candidates for the March 28 election ballot paper order was drawn.

The Livingstone Shire Council elections have a huge line-up of candidates with three nominations for mayor as Andrew Ireland, Bill Ludwig and Lynelle Burns all vie for the seat at the head of the table.

A huge 15 nominations were taken for the six places available for the position of councillor.

Candidate Keith Sully said he wasn’t at all perturbed by being listed last on the ballot paper.

“I don’t believe where you are listed on the ballot will make much of a difference,” Mr Sully said.

“People will judge each candidate on their merits.”

Casting your ballot before election day is now called early voting, formally known as pre-polling.

Anyone enrolled to vote in the Livingstone electorate can vote before poll day from Monday to Friday at Yeppoon Town Hall.

Election day is March 28 with voting sites soon to be announced.

Electors who apply for a postal vote will have their voting materials mailed to them. Voters must apply for a postal vote application by March 16.

If you are registered as a special postal voter, silent elector or if the election in your area is a full postal ballot, your voting materials will be mailed to you automatically.

There are options to support electors travelling overseas for either a short or extended period of time.

You can complete an overseas notification form if you won’t be able to vote while travelling overseas.

If you’re travelling indefinitely, you have the option to be removed from the electoral roll while you’re away. However, once you return to Australia you’ll need to re-enrol.

Livingstone Shire Candidates for the 2020 Local Government elections

Candidates as they will appear on the ballot paper

Mayor

1. Andy Ireland

2. Bill Ludwig

3. Lynelle Burns

Councillors

1. Leah Grice

2. Scott Tarratt

3. Athol Keanalley

4. Tanya Lynch

5. Mathew Peach

6. Rhodes Watson

7. Nigel Hutton

8. Glenda Mather

9. Leo Honek

10. Pat Eastwood

11. Stephen Bird

12. Andrea Friend

13. Mike Decman

14. Adam Belot

15. Keith Sully

lscvotes tmbvotes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

