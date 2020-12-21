Ballot drawn for Rocky’s ‘huge’ 17 mayoral candidate field

The final results of Rockhampton’s January 23 mayoral by-election will probably not be available until 10 days after residents head to the polls.

The delay was predicted by officials at Monday’s ballot draw and was attributed to the relatively large number of candidates – 17, compared with two at the previous election.

Pre-polling will open on January 11, and voters will be allowed to number one, some, or all boxes on their ballot papers, which will list candidates in the following order:

– Russell Claus

– Tony Williams

– Bronwyn Laverty-Young

– Leyland Barnett

– Shane Latcham

– Christian Shepherd

– Dominic Doblo

– Remy McCamley

– Donna Kirkland

– Cherie Rutherford

– Rob Crow

– Christopher Davies

– John Rewald

– Brett Williams

– Miranda Broadbent

– Chris (Pineapple) Hooper

– Nyree Johnson

Chris Hooper.

Chris Hooper attended the draw wearing a pineapple-themed shirt and said in a statement he was “definitely the underdog” and that he would finance his own campaign rather than accept money from “self-serving people”.

“The Palaszczuk Government has spent millions of dollars of tax payer money to prevent me from being mayor,” he said.

“I am really pleased that a lot of people have suddenly showed a lot of interest in running for council: this could best be described as ‘The Pineapple Effect’.

“It would be even better if the new candidates spent some time and effort in developing some policies first other than claiming to be an honest, community-minded, hard worker.”

Brett Williams.

Brett Williams said he had more than 20 years of local government experience and would focus on “basics” and “the bottom line”.

“Look at the basics and start from there and work you way up,” he said.

“Everyone keeps going for the big stuff, and they forget the little stuff.”

He thought the council should be “looking at what debt we’ve got – we’ve got debt, and debt’s not a bad thing – but how we manage that debt”.

Mr Williams called the candidate numbers “huge” and said he was disappointed in the State Government’s handling of the circumstances preceding the election’s call.

“I think it could have been done a lot better,” he said. “I must admit I don’t agree with the way things happened; I’m very disappointed.”

And he said he did not intend to create how-to-vote cards for electors.

“I have no preferences,” Mr Williams said.

“I’m not going to tell people how to vote; I’m not that conceited.”

Cherie Rutherford.

Cherie Rutherford said she had been involved with the council for 16 years and Rockhampton needed “an experienced hand” to guide it.

“I think what I bring is that I have a good knowledge of the broader region,” she said.

“I represent a very large and diverse section of the community already.

Ms Rutherford said she wanted the council to focus on projects that created jobs and economic growth.