'Balls up': Contamination shuts down runway construction

Construction companies have been told to remove their equipment from the Sunshine Coast Airport project. Stuart Cumming

WORK has ground to a halt on the new Sunshine Coast Airport project with subcontractors told to remove all equipment from the site amid serious concerns about groundwater PFAS contamination.

Subcontractors said they were told by principal contractor John Holland on Friday that work could be shut down for three months or longer while a solution was found.

The halt has thrown into chaos the futures of subcontract businesses who have knocked back other work to commit to the project for 12 months.

"We are talking about millions and millions of dollars here," one business owner, who declined to be named, said. "It's going to have a great knock-on effect.

"The water (on site) is manageable if we could pump it anywhere.

"It's a great big balls up.

"A decision is needed on how to treat it and move it on.

"It's now costing businesses here heaps of money. It's just not bloody right.

"We've committed to this project for a year and now can't do it. Other work has gone elsewhere so we could concentrate our efforts here. We're all going to have to find something else to do.

"We've contained every bit of water on site but can't even pump it from puddle to puddle without a permit.

"It's going to cost squillions to get rid of it."

Sunshine Coast Council has been contacted for comment.

A number of what appear to be decontamination tanks have been placed on site to the north of taxi ways servicing air service business tenants at the airport, none of whom have been advised of the issues and any potential risk to their staff.

On May 4 in response to Sunshine Coast Daily questions about a slowing of work on the runway, a council representative said unseasonable rainfall had impacted on site conditions, requiring work on the new runway to be temporarily scaled back.

"It will resume in the very near future as soon as site conditions permit. Activities not impacted by the site conditions will continue," the spokesperson said.

"The contractor has advised that safety in the workplace is of paramount concern and council supports the contractor in acting in the interests of their employees and equipment.

"The project's construction program schedule accommodates short-term delays of this nature."

On May 7, in a project update published online, Sunshine Coast Council stated "council's Airport Expansion Project is progressing well and remains on target for completion by the end of 2020 as scheduled. The detailed airspace and flight path design for the new runway at the Sunshine Coast Airport is now being finalised".

The latest delay came after Sunshine Coast Council in January played down concerns about PFAS contamination.

At the time, a council spokesman said the levels found were very low compared with what existed at other airports around Australia and were not considered significant.

"The levels are in line with new national and state guidelines released in 2018, where site disturbance occurs, soils and groundwater from the site will be tested and treated as a precautionary measure if necessary," the spokesman said.

"This will be managed through a process of selective removal of soils and de-watering and storage of groundwater in accordance with Australian standards."

He said it was standard practice on construction sites where excavations where required and where the groundwater level was close to the surface.

"This groundwater will be tested against relevant water quality guidelines before being treated as necessary."

He said the process was not anticipated to impact on the completion date for the airport expansion project.

"Airservices Australia has developed a national program for addressing their legacy PFAS issues in consultation with all relevant State and Federal government agencies.

"Council is engaged with this process to ensure appropriate accountability is taken for the management of legacy PFAS matters going forward."