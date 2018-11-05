Banana Shire Council talks flood study, but no real action

The township of Jambin in flood in 2015.

THE BANANA shire is on it's way to being better flood-proofed and prepared.

The Banana Shire Council has been working on a reports, studies and plans for quite some time and this week councillors have accepted "in principle” the conclusions of the draft Floodplain Management Plan.

Council is working with the Queensland Reconstruction Authority to identify potential projects to reduce the impact on its communities from future floods.

The Banana Shire Flood Study - Stage 2 Report - Flood Mitigation Plan was completed in January 2017 by Kellogg Brown & Root and is the culmination of a two-year floodplain management study, during which the flood risk to the Banana Shire was analysed with particular focus on its 10 major towns.

The plan recommends a range of land use planning, development control, community awareness, community consultation, disaster planning and preparation activities, liaison with other levels and agencies of government, and a series of structural measures intended to change the way flood water behaves.

It also recommends and priorities a series of actions to reduce the adverse impacts of flooding and to extend flood warning and evacuation time.

The plan has been through various rounds of consultation and review.

In recent months Council has been working with the Queensland Reconstruction Authority (QRA) to identify potential projects that could be eligible for funding from other levels of government.

This work will be ongoing for several months.

Banana Shire Mayor Nev Ferrier said Council would undertake further research, in consultation with other relevant authorities, to establish parameters for properties and infrastructure to be identified as at extreme or high risk of inundation in order to prioritise potential mitigation projects.

"Investigations will then be carried out into the cost of implementing these structural and non-structural flood mitigation projects, as recommended in the Floodplain Management Plan,” Cr Ferrier said.

"This will focus on properties and infrastructure deemed to be at high and extreme risk.

"Council will then lobby other levels of government for funding and commitments to implement these projects.”