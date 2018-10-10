Banana Shire Library news: First 5, puppets and family fun

FIRST 5 FOREVER

THE Banana Shire Libraries, as part of the First 5 Forever Early Literacy Program, recently ran a Rewards Program.

The program ran from June to September and rewarded each child that attended 10 or more Baby Bounce or Story Time sessions at any of the Shire's branches with a free, age-appropriate book.

Children and their caregivers enjoyed the sessions based on the F5F principles of "Read, Talk, Play, Sing”.

Each child had a visitor's card that was stamped by staff after attending a session - just like coffee cards.

When the visitor card was full the child received his or her free book.

LARRIKIN PUPPETS

As part of the F5F Early Literacy Program, Banana Shire Council recently hosted Family Fun in the Park at Melton Park, Biloela.

The morning for under-fives was held on Friday, September 14.

Attractions included giveaway F5F kit bags, a craft table, Old MacDonald's Farm animal nursery, Larrikin Puppets show, jumping castle and freeicecream for the children.

The activities of the morning encouraged children to "Read, Talk, Play, Sing”.

The Larrikin Puppets show toured the Shire, withevents in Moura, Baralaba, Taroom and Biloela.

All were well attended by the locals and those of the surrounding areas and enjoyed by children and adults alike.