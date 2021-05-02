Banana Shire welcomes newest Aussie citizens

Five new citizens were naturalised during a ceremony in Biloela on Wednesday.

Five new Australian citizens have been naturalised as part of a small Biloela ceremony held by the Banana Shire Council.

Mayor Nev Ferrier administered the pledge to the new Australians during the ceremony on April 28.

"Acquiring Australian Citizenship is a public declaration of your commitment to Australia," Cr Ferrier said.

"No one who acquires Australian Citizenship is required to renounce their cultural identity or customs.

"We accept and respect the cultures and traditions of newcomers, and in return, expect that they also respect and accept the cultural differences they find here."

He spoke of Australia's commitment to democracy and freedom of opportunity, and the responsibilities of service to the country's community.

"We are a resilient nation. Drought, bushfires, floods, and the global pandemic have challenged our way of life," Cr Ferrier said.

The Oliveira family.

Juciene Ramos dos Santos Oliveira arrived in Australia 15 years ago, after her husband Valdivino da Conceicao Oliveira started working at the Biloela Meatworks.

Their son Nickolas Ramos Oliveira was born in Australia.

"In Brazil we used to live in a small town as well, and came to another country was a dream for a lot of Brazilians," Mrs Oliveira said.

"Australia is a good country, like a safe country."

Mr Oliveira said he moved to Australia for a better life.

Dion Stella.

Dion Stella moved from New Zealand in 1996 and has travelled around a lot before settling in the Banana Shire nearly nine years ago.

The hospital worker said he enjoys the traffic and the friendliness.

Mr Stella said he liked the Australian weather and the chance to make a nice honest living, and the Australian Dream was not too dissimilar to New Zealand's.

"I suppose you guys want the Wallabies to win," he said.