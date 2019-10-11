Band of storms dumps heavy rain on Capricornia

RAIN FORECAST: The Bureau of Meteorology predict these areas of Central Queensland will receive rain on Saturday.

A BAND of storms swept across Central Queensland today, dumping 10mm of rain on Rockhampton.

At 6.30pm yesterday, Gladstone recorded the most amount of rainfall, with 14.2mm recorded at Gladstone airport.

Gladstone also saw a cooler day, with temperatures reaching 26.2C, and wind gusts of 43km/h at 2.08pm as storms started rolling into town.

Rockhampton recorded the second highest amount of rain, receiving 10.8mm.

The beef capital also had a cooler day with temperatures reaching 28.7C and had wind gusts of 41km/h at 4.11pm as thundering started rumbling in the clouds above.

Other towns across the region also got rejoice in yesterday’s rain, with Biloela recording 0.4mm, St Lawrence recording 3.2mm, Williamson recording 0.6mm and Samuel Hill recording 2.2mm.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology at 5.06pm for parts of Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia.

The warning forecasted damaging winds and large hailstones, however, as of 6.30pm there had been no reports of hail in Rockhampton.

Farmers crying out for more rain have had their prayers answered, with storms forecast across the region tomorrow.

Rockhampton is forecast to be partly cloudy, with a possible storm, and a very high, near 100 per cent, chance of up to 15mm of rain. This rain is forecast to ease to showers early in the morning then clearing in the evening. Daytime temperatures will reach about 30C, with next week looking to heat up to about 34C.

Yeppoon is also forecast to be partly cloudy with a high 80 per cent chance of up to 10mm of rain, easing to showers early in the morning then clearing in the evening. There is the chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Overnight temperatures will fall to between 14C and 18C with daytime temperatures reaching around 30C.

Gladstone is forecast to be partly cloudy with very high, near 100 per cent chance of up to 30mm of rain, easing to showers early in the morning then clearing in the evening. There is also the chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Daytime temperatures will reach about 27C.

Biloela is forecast to be partly cloudy with a high 80 per cent chance of up to 20mm rain, easing to showers early in the morning then clearing in the evening. There is the chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Overnight temperatures will fall to between 14C and 18C with daytime temperatures reaching around 30C.

Emerald is forecast to be a mostly sunny day with a medium 40 per cent chance of showers in the early morning. There is also the chance of a thunderstorm in the early morning as well.