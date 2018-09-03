Band of year 7 students take out the top gong in CQ comp

CHAMPS: Rockhampton Grammar Students Max McCartney, Harry Rooks, Jock Menzies and Kyan Sinclair were the winners of the CQ Battle of the Bands on Friday night.

FOUR Year 7 boys have taken out the CQ Battle of the Bands competition, beating 11 other bands from seven schools - some even in Year 12.

The winning band was Rockhampton Grammar School's Silent Decoy, made up of Max McCartney, electric keyboards and vocals, Jock Menzies on bass guitar, Harry Rooks, vocals and guitar and Kyan Sinclair who plays the drums, who are all 12 years old.

The group played a number of pop music songs with their favourite being Beat It, by Michael Jackson.

"We wanted to play something by Michael Jackson. Beat It just seemed like the right one to do because it is fast and upbeat," Jock said.

They also played Gold on the Ceiling by The Black Keys and an original song by Harry Rooks, called Nothing to Loose.

Switching it up, Max played a "distorted organ sound" on his electric keyboard.

"That is interesting when you aren't playing a normal piano sound," Max said.

It was a bit nerve racking with the crowd but the boys pushed through.

"It was pretty good, I think the crowd got into it a bit and we got into with them," Harry said.

"When you get on stage you can't see the crowd because of the crowd, that helps a bit."

The group practised a fair bit to get ready for the competition, getting together on weekends and school holidays.

It was a big shock when they realised they had won.

"We actually didn't think we had a chance of winning, there was bands from grade twelvers, they just played so well you would think we were not as good as them," Max said.

"I was hoping for even a third, but definitely not a first."

Harry is quite the rising musician - he writes and composes his own music.

"Dad taught me the basic cords and then slap a few together and hope for the best," he said.

"I write whatever pops into my mind, the cords lots of harmonies are cool."

All of the boys have been playing instruments for a while and have a passion for the hobby.

"Just the fact you can hang out with your friends and playing music is fun," Kyan said.

The band won a trophy, a Green Brothers voucher and will get to perform their song on Triple M's radio station with Banksy and Pinky.

The group will also play a 45 minute set of all original songs at Creek Sessions, Yeppoon, in October.

WINNERS:

1st place: Silent Decoy, Rockhampton Grammar School

2nd place: United, Heights College

3rd place: End of the Line, St Ursula's College

Judges awards

Riley Grant: Kommon Kourtesies, St Brendan's College

Risse An Anthony: Asaparagus Garden, The Cathedral College

Jayde Ellingsen: Asaparagus Garden, The Cathedral College

Emily Keating: End of the Line, St Ursula's College

Judges award for best video:

Bluewash - Heights College