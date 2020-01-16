Bangarangs bowler puts rivals in a spin

BIG HIT: The Bangarangs player Paul Thompson hits out in his team’s win over Fire and Rescue in the Corporate T20 competition. Picture: JANN HOULEY

CRICKET: An inspired spell from Justin Carlos has helped The Bangarangs register their sixth win in the Frenchville Sports Club Corporate Division T20 competition.

Carlos bamboozled the Fire and Rescue batsmen with his leg spin to finish with 4-12 from two overs.

His performance was even more impressive given he conceded the 12 runs from his first five balls. He then took 4-0 from seven balls and was twice on a hat-trick.

Carlos’s efforts helped The Bangarangs dismiss their rivals for 103 in the 17th over.

Brad Villiers batting for The Bangarangs.

The Bangarangs also fired in the run chase. They lost just one wicket as they reached the total at the nine-over mark before batting out the innings.

Opener Adam Walsh top-scored with 53 not out and skipper Angelo Conway made an unbeaten 48.

Conway and Walsh both produced some lusty hitting.

“There wasn’t much running done – it was mostly fours and a few sixes,” Conway said.

“We just went out there and had a swing. There were short boundaries and we were lucky on a few occasions – balls went to ground – but it was just our day, I suppose.”

Giddy Goat's David Warner-Forest and Mason Jones in their game against Pathology Queensland.

The Bangarangs have lost just one game this season – last week to Rocky Heat – and look set to secure a place in the semi-finals, which will be held on February 2.

They were runners-up last year after winning in 2018.

Conway said the key to The Bangarangs’ success this season was that every player had contributed.

“We’ve got a good team that works well together and everyone chips in,” he said.

“We generally share the honours around. This week Justin got four wickets, and someone else got wickets last week.

“There’s never any weak links, which is great.”

Joseph Shackleton in action for Giddy Goat.

The Bangarangs will play James’ XI in the final round on Sunday.

“We’re hoping that we continue our form into this weekend and we’ll get into the finals,” Conway said.

“James’ XI is always a fun game because we’re pretty good mates with a lot of those guys. It’s always competitive and played in the right spirit, as it is with every game in this competition and that’s why we love playing it.”

In other Round 7 results, Hospital beat Stanwell, Jolt Bakery Cafe downed Rocky Fire, Giddy Goat got the better of Pathology Queensland, Rocky Heat prevailed over Lawrences, and the clash between Reece Plumbing and James’ XI ended in a draw.