Crime

Banger beat down: ‘I flogged my missus with a Polish snag’

by Marcel Baum
14th Aug 2020 11:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

 

A former commercial fisherman has been fined $300 for smacking his partner in the face with a Kabanos sausage during an argument.

Appearing at the Cleveland Magistrates Court on Thursday father of two Christopher Dion Prickett, 49, pleaded guilty to contravention of a police protection order.

The court heard police had been called to a Point Lookout address on North Stradbroke Island on July 17 after Prickett struck his partner of six years during a heated argument while in their vehicle.

The court heard the defendant told police: "She annoyed me so I smacked her in the face with a sausage".

 

Christopher Prickett. Picture: Facebook
Christopher Prickett. Picture: Facebook

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

  1. 1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732
  2. Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. LifeLine: 13 11 14
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
  6. Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277

The court was told there didn't seem to be any injury caused by the smack.

Defence solicitor Shelby MacDonald said her client had been on cancer medications "which didn't always align with his temper".

Ms MacDonald said the defendant had been out of work for six years after having a cancerous growth removed from his spine and had been attending counselling to deal with his anger management issues.

Magistrate Deborah Vasta said although there didn't appear to be any injury caused to Prickett's partner the incident had been disrespectful and had "clearly upset her enough to have called the police".

The magistrate also acknowledged that the defendant had been "out of trouble for a long time".

Prickett was fined $300 with no conviction recorded.

 

Originally published as Banger beat down: 'I flogged my missus with a Polish snag'

