Emergency crews are on the scene of a large fire at Hamilton. Picture: Glen Norris
News

‘Bangs, explosions’: Huge fire engulfs Brisbane home

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
10th Jul 2020 8:00 PM
FIREFIGHTERS have rushed to the scene of a fire that engulfed a Brisbane home this afternoon.

The two-storey house on Winchester Street in Hamilton was 'well-involved' in flames after a blaze broke out around 5.25pm this afternoon.

Firefighters at the scene of a huge house fire on Winchester Street at Hamilton. Picture: Glen Norris
Six firefighting crews were on scene quickly, working to douse the blaze and protect neighbouring properties.

The fire was out by 7pm and it's believed everyone from the house and nearby unit complex is safe.

Paramedics were on standby at the scene.

Next door neighbours Graeme and Michelle Cleary heard "bangs and explosions" then made a hurried dash to safety.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a large fire at Hamilton. Picture: Glen Norris
Mr Cleary said "the noise and heat" was "a shock in the heart".

"We had to go out the back way, jump on the roof of our little alfresco veranda, jump on the garbage bin and out that way," Mr Cleary said.

"It was just so quick."

"We couldn't get out the front door ... it was just red," Mrs Cleary told The Courier-Mail.

The Winchester St blaze could be seen in surrounding suburbs. Picture: Nic Holashur
"The little windows in our door, it was the brightest glow you've ever seen."

The couple said they could feel the heat of the inferno through the door.

The blaze engulfed neighbouring fences and even smashed the windows of a property next door, other neighbours said.

"We've got one outwards facing window ... it had broken and fire was coming in," they said.

"We jumped the fence out the back and got out with the dogs,"

"Everything important to (us) is right here."

 

