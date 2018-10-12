Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Richmond Police District have warned people to check their bank accounts after scammers targeted a Casino woman.
Richmond Police District have warned people to check their bank accounts after scammers targeted a Casino woman. Contributed
Crime

Bank account targeted by scammers

12th Oct 2018 7:55 AM

POLICE have warned the public to check their bank accounts after reports of fraudulent transactions on the Northern Rivers.

Senior Constable David Henderson said a Casino resident recently checked her bank account and found three unauthorised transactions had been made with her card. The transactions took place in Chadstone, Victoria.

Police are investigating.

He said this is the second of this type of offence that has been reported to police this week.

He advised people keep an eye on your bank statements and make sure that there are not any dodgy transactions. If there are you should contact your financial institution straight away, then contact your local police. #CasinoNSWcrime

bank account northern rivers crime richmond police district scam
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    CQ plant shutdown brings 400 workers to small town

    premium_icon CQ plant shutdown brings 400 workers to small town

    News Refurbishment includes the installation of a new absorber column which was manufactured in Belgium

    Sky-rocketing petrol prices lead to tank siphoning

    premium_icon Sky-rocketing petrol prices lead to tank siphoning

    News CQ towns break records for most expensive fuel in state

    Coast grandmother's journey across world to help others

    premium_icon Coast grandmother's journey across world to help others

    News 'I don't care about things any more. I care about people'

    Man robbed at knifepoint while using ATM

    Man robbed at knifepoint while using ATM

    Crime The man attempted to run from the armed man but he fell.

    Local Partners