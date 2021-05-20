Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crows at Beef Australia 2021
Crows at Beef Australia 2021
Business

Bank data reveals huge spending increase during Beef 2021

Vanessa Jarrett
20th May 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Spending on hotels and accommodation during Beef 2021 increased by 180 per cent compared to the same time last year.

New data from the Commonwealth Bank Australia on merchant transactions over May 2 to 8 revealed the positive local economic impact of the event.

Compared to the same time last year, entertainment spending grew by 172 per cent and spending at clothing stores was up 151 per cent.

Spending with service providers such as financial institutions increased by 164 per cent.

Transportation spending such as taxis, buses and at airports, rose by 149 per cent.

“Beef Australia plays an important role not only in the cattle industry but for many local businesses and the Rockhampton economy, particularly given the challenges the past year has had on regional Australia,” CBA Business Banking executive manager Sharon Smith said.

The 2021 event had 115,866 people through the gates, up from the 100,000 persons at the 2018 event.

“With record attendance this year, it was so great to see the flow on impacts for local businesses – restaurants and hotels were at full capacity as people came from far and wide across the country to experience what Rockhampton has to offer, and they weren’t disappointed,” Ms Smith said.

“Agriculture remains an important source of support for local communities and with ag confidence at a high, it’s positive to see the commercial benefits across the wider regional economy.”

beef australia beef australia 2021 rockhampton business rockhampton economy tmbbusiness
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular CQ park to be closed for works

        Premium Content Popular CQ park to be closed for works

        Council News The wet play area is set to undergo a full clean and reseal from next week.

        • 20th May 2021 1:00 PM
        Young dad’s brutal assault on CQ bar manager

        Premium Content Young dad’s brutal assault on CQ bar manager

        Crime A young dad previously convicted of drug trafficking has learned a harsh lesson...

        New Emu Park restaurant expands before even opening

        Premium Content New Emu Park restaurant expands before even opening

        Business An Emu Park restaurant that is yet to have its grand opening has already moved...

        Camel racing returns to Rocky Show in 2021

        Premium Content Camel racing returns to Rocky Show in 2021

        Whats On Rockhampton Regional Council has revealed what will be on offer at the Rockhampton...