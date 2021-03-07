Bank recruitment drive to find more regional workers

NAB has launched a nationwide recruitment drive to find more than 130 new employees. Picture: Hollie Adams

NAB has launched a nationwide recruitment drive to find more than 130 new employees. Picture: Hollie Adams

National Australia Bank is looking to grow its Rockhampton team.

The bank has launched a nationwide recruitment drive to find more than 130 new employees who will have the option to work from home and is prioritising its search in regional areas of Australia.

The new employees will join NAB’s geographically dispersed Personal Bank Operations Team, who help customers achieve their home ownership goals through fast and reliable credit approval.

Applications are now open for the roles. There are a mix of part-time and full-time roles available, as well as permanent and 12-month contracts.

NAB executive personal bank operations, Graeme Sayers, said over the past year more than 80 per cent of the workforce had been working remotely, supporting customers by phone, video or online.

“The Australian housing market has performed much better than expected over the past six months, and we are going through a period of very exciting growth,” Mr Sayers said.

“At NAB, home lending applications for January were stronger than we have seen for five years and as demand continues to grow, we are focused on ensuring what our customers experience is as seamless as possible.

“That’s why we are looking to regional areas of Australia, including Rockhampton in our search for talented team members.

“We want to deliver the simplest home loan experience for our customers. By the end of September, we aim to provide unconditional approval in under an hour for around 30 per cent of our home loans.

“The ability to do these roles from anywhere provides great career opportunities for talented individuals in Rockhampton and the surrounding region.

“NAB already has 2,000 NAB colleagues who are located in regional and rural Australia and we are looking forward to growing our regionally based team.”

For more information and to apply, go to https://careers.nab.com.au.

Applications close March 19.

