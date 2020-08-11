Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Auswide Bank's Rockhampton branch.
Auswide Bank's Rockhampton branch.
News

Bank seeks to scoop up ‘stranded’ CQ customers

Timothy Cox
11th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AUSWIDE bank has weighed in on the recently-announced closure of several MyState Bank branches in Central Queensland and declared itself a replacement institution seeking MyState’s customers.

MyState Bank, formerly known as The Rock, announced last week it would close its Gladstone, Rockhampton, and Yeppoon branches in November because of a decrease in customers.

This week, Auswide Bank released a statement saying it “welcomed the opportunity to support MyState Bank customers left stranded”.

CEO Damian Hearne said Auswide was “well placed” to fill the void left by MyState.

“We have a similar heritage and tradition having been founded as Wide Bay Capricorn Building Society,” he said.

“And despite gaining banking approval in 2015, we continue to offer the kind of local personalised service that many MyState customers would have experienced when it traded locally as The Rock Building Society.

“We were founded by regional Queenslanders to provide local people and communities with an alternative to the big banks and it’s still the small things that make us different.

“Unlike MyState and some other smaller banks and credit unions, Auswide Bank has a network of branches across Queensland from Brisbane to Townsville.”

Auswide Bank’s head office is Bundaberg, and it has branches in Gladstone, Rockhampton, and Yeppoon.

“Our contact centre is also based here in regional Queensland, plus we support our customers with award-winning products and online banking options,” Mr Hearne said.

“We encourage those local people looking to make the switch to come and talk to us about how we can help.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Panthers powering on in AFLC women’s comp

        Premium Content Panthers powering on in AFLC women’s comp

        AFL ‘We are a team in that everyone contributes and everyone works for each other.’

        • 11th Aug 2020 3:00 PM
        Central Queensland musician drops fun new drinking song

        Premium Content Central Queensland musician drops fun new drinking song

        Music The song is about having a few drinks with your friends and forgetting, for a...

        Drunk’s bizarre behaviour near south Rocky pub

        Premium Content Drunk’s bizarre behaviour near south Rocky pub

        News He threatened pub staff, then threatened to harm himself, and followed people while...

        Police hunting for volunteers to bolster community program

        Premium Content Police hunting for volunteers to bolster community program

        Community The Volunteers in Policing Program trains residents to help police with various...