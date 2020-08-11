Bank seeks to scoop up ‘stranded’ CQ customers

AUSWIDE bank has weighed in on the recently-announced closure of several MyState Bank branches in Central Queensland and declared itself a replacement institution seeking MyState’s customers.

MyState Bank, formerly known as The Rock, announced last week it would close its Gladstone, Rockhampton, and Yeppoon branches in November because of a decrease in customers.

This week, Auswide Bank released a statement saying it “welcomed the opportunity to support MyState Bank customers left stranded”.

CEO Damian Hearne said Auswide was “well placed” to fill the void left by MyState.

“We have a similar heritage and tradition having been founded as Wide Bay Capricorn Building Society,” he said.

“And despite gaining banking approval in 2015, we continue to offer the kind of local personalised service that many MyState customers would have experienced when it traded locally as The Rock Building Society.

“We were founded by regional Queenslanders to provide local people and communities with an alternative to the big banks and it’s still the small things that make us different.

“Unlike MyState and some other smaller banks and credit unions, Auswide Bank has a network of branches across Queensland from Brisbane to Townsville.”

Auswide Bank’s head office is Bundaberg, and it has branches in Gladstone, Rockhampton, and Yeppoon.

“Our contact centre is also based here in regional Queensland, plus we support our customers with award-winning products and online banking options,” Mr Hearne said.

“We encourage those local people looking to make the switch to come and talk to us about how we can help.”