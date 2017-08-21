Bank shuts down suite of Central Queensland branches

A STRATEGIC withdrawal from Central Queensland will see The Rock financial institution close two branches and all mini-branches.

For 40 years, the Rockhampton-based home loan specialist prided itself on a strong customer focus and personal service across a range of financial products.

But in a shock move only five CQ branches will remain from a suite of 13 locations.

The Morning Bulletin was alerted to the closure of the Northside Plaza location by a concerned citizen, who claims it's the elderly who will suffer in the absence of branch-to-customer service.

A spokesman yesterday confirmed the Emerald and Biloela branches will close from November 10; the North Rockhampton, Emu Park, Mount Morgan, Moura and Bundaberg mini-branches will close September 29; and the Baralaba location at Majors Store will close September 15.

The Rock on the corner of Archer and Bolsover Sts. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka

Customers' shift from in-branch banking to "more convenient digital channels" is said to be behind the closures.

The spokesman said The Rock had upgraded its core banking platform and enhanced its internet and mobile banking systems as it "evolves" into the modern bank customers have said they want.

The Rock will continue to operate full service retail branches in Central Rockhampton, North Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Gracemere and Gladstone.

The concerned Rockhampton resident, who did not wish to be named, said her mother was one of a number of elderly residents who used the mini-branch located in the Lucky Charm news agency at Northside Plaza for its easy access and convenient location near Woolworths.

"After September she would have had to get in her car and travel to the Stockland Rockhampton and visit that branch (which is the only one on the north side of town) to get her money and then return to the Northside Plaza to do her shopping," she said.

"Another thing the elderly use this agency to pay their bills through billpay as it is a long way from any post office."

The spokesman explained the cut services will shift into "Bank@Post", which will allow customers to do their banking at Australia Post offices nearby, or across Australia.

"Customers can also continue to bank with The Rock using internet, mobile banking or phone banking as well as EFTPOS, the rediATM network and by making contactless payments such as paywave," they said.

The Rock has posted letters to all affected customers notifying them of the change.

The Morning Bulletin asked The Rock to explain the impact on staff, however they did not respond.