25°
News

Bank shuts down suite of Central Queensland branches

Amber Hooker
| 21st Aug 2017 6:43 PM Updated: 6:45 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A STRATEGIC withdrawal from Central Queensland will see The Rock financial institution close two branches and all mini-branches.

For 40 years, the Rockhampton-based home loan specialist prided itself on a strong customer focus and personal service across a range of financial products.

But in a shock move only five CQ branches will remain from a suite of 13 locations.

The Morning Bulletin was alerted to the closure of the Northside Plaza location by a concerned citizen, who claims it's the elderly who will suffer in the absence of branch-to-customer service.

A spokesman yesterday confirmed the Emerald and Biloela branches will close from November 10; the North Rockhampton, Emu Park, Mount Morgan, Moura and Bundaberg mini-branches will close September 29; and the Baralaba location at Majors Store will close September 15.

 

The Rock on the corner of Archer and Bolsover Sts. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
The Rock on the corner of Archer and Bolsover Sts. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka

Customers' shift from in-branch banking to "more convenient digital channels" is said to be behind the closures.

The spokesman said The Rock had upgraded its core banking platform and enhanced its internet and mobile banking systems as it "evolves" into the modern bank customers have said they want.

The Rock will continue to operate full service retail branches in Central Rockhampton, North Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Gracemere and Gladstone.

The concerned Rockhampton resident, who did not wish to be named, said her mother was one of a number of elderly residents who used the mini-branch located in the Lucky Charm news agency at Northside Plaza for its easy access and convenient location near Woolworths.

"After September she would have had to get in her car and travel to the Stockland Rockhampton and visit that branch (which is the only one on the north side of town) to get her money and then return to the Northside Plaza to do her shopping," she said.

"Another thing the elderly use this agency to pay their bills through billpay as it is a long way from any post office."

The spokesman explained the cut services will shift into "Bank@Post", which will allow customers to do their banking at Australia Post offices nearby, or across Australia.

"Customers can also continue to bank with The Rock using internet, mobile banking or phone banking as well as EFTPOS, the rediATM network and by making contactless payments such as paywave," they said.

The Rock has posted letters to all affected customers notifying them of the change.

The Morning Bulletin asked The Rock to explain the impact on staff, however they did not respond.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bank business digital banking financial institution jobs rockhampton business the rock

Just In

A FAMILY GUTTED: Girlfriend beats kids to $350k inheritance

A FAMILY GUTTED: Girlfriend beats kids to $350k inheritance

DANIEL Leverton was just 40 years old when he died suddenly, leaving behind two young daughters.

CQ Rugby Union fraud accused tries to travel overseas

REQUEST DENIED: Ian Coombe's request to travel freely overseas was opposed by the Police Prosecutors.

Former president of CQ Rugby Union Ian Coombe faces court.

String of break-in's sparks huge call for action in CQ town

FILE PIC .Photo Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily

Residents ashamed to live in a town of disrespectful vandals

Brothers power into rugby grand final with big win

Brothers player Mace Hartley scored a double in his team's win over Gladstone.

Coach says troops are up for the challenge against Dawson Valley

Local Partners

St Ursula's College students win with the power of words

The students debated their way to victory in the Rockhampton District Secondary School Debating Competition Grand Final this week.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Dysart residents reunite

Rhonda Bailey, Dale Diamond, Mary Cundell, Colleen Busk, Lindsay Busk, Lorelle Busk.

The reunion offered a wonderful opportunity to catch up.

CQ animal rescue group struggle with abandoned pet surge

Thatcher the dog is the face up Capricorn Animal Aid's upcoming fundraiser ball. He is pictured with his foster carer Lailah Hinds and Capricorn Animal Aid's Juanita Peoples ahead of the major event.

Major fundraiser the only hope for hundreds of animals in need

'Welcome, strangers, to the show': Music icon coming to Rocky

World-renowned Aussie rock legend Paul Kelly has announced a Rockhampton performance as he tours his 23rd studio album.

HUGE name reveals Rocky show plans, with more big acts to come

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

REESE Witherspoon might have an Oscar on her mantle and made millions at the box office but that hasn’t stopped people declaring her career is over.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington, Iain Glen, Paul Kaye and Joe Dempsie in a scene from Game of Thrones.

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

The Block goes back to school with gorgeous kids rooms

Ronnie and Georgia's winning kids bedroom in a scene from The Block.

ONE magical bedroom received the first perfect score of the season.

What's on the small screen this week

Rob Collins and Jessica Marais in a scene from season two of The Wrong Girl.

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl.

Playing Tom Cruise's wife was a dream for Sarah Wright

Tom Cruise and Sarah Wright in American Made.

The actress stars opposite Cruise in the action comedy

For Sale Dual Purpose Inner CBD Building

106 William Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial OFFERS TO PURCHASE CLOSE 12pm Wednesday, 20th of September 2017. Oozing with ... Offers to...

OFFERS TO PURCHASE CLOSE 12pm Wednesday, 20th of September 2017. Oozing with charm and character with exposure in spades, is this exquisite opportunity to purchase...

Opulent Multi-Award Winning Home

25 Bayview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 5 2 2 Auction

This is the opportunity of a lifetime to purchase a truly unique property sitting high on the mountain with sweeping ocean views, yet only a few hundred metres...

Beautiful Presentation

6 McMurtrie Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $269,000

If you have been looking for a neat as a pin home in a whisper quiet cul-de-sack then this beautifully presented home is a must for you to inspect. Features...

1012M2 FENCED ALLOTMENT. 3 BEDROOMS- MASSIVE ENTERTAINMENT AREA &amp; POOL.

36 MacAlister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Fenced 1012m2 Allotment. Shipping Container. Pool. Massive Covered Outdoor Entertainment Area. • 3 Good Sized Bedrooms. Built-ins. Brand New Carpets. Electric...

Snap up This Bargain Large Family Home

304 Kirby Street, Koongal 4701

House 4 1 $199,000

Located in a quiet street and only a few minutes' walk to the Mount Archer Primary School is this lowset timber home with 4 bedrooms plus a rumpus and office. The...

Neat and Tidy on Norman!

7 Norman Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $209,000

This pleasant 3 bedroom home is situated in Wandal on a fenced 465m2 allotment and close to Schools want more? Additional features include: * 3 Large bedrooms...

Supreme Ultra Modern Lifestyle Townhouse-Close To The Uni

1/15 Parkside Place, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $329,000

What an amazing, fully air conditioned townhouse, in the heart of Hillside Estate, Norman Gardens, perfectly positioned at the crest of a beautiful quiet cul de...

Must Be Sold

373 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

5 1 5 $539,000

Meander past the fruit trees, over the creek, up the graded driveway and be greeted by stunning mountain views that will win your heart. Enjoy the benefits of...

Amazing Highset Family Home With Stunning Views and Huge Rumpus -Only $329,000

12 Suthers Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $315,000

You will love this fantastic highset family home perfectly positioned at the crest of Suthers Avenue in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville and in the...

Neat as a Pin, Just move in.

81 Marie Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $185,000

This immaculate home is situated in a very quiet and private location in a family friendly area, just a short walk to shops and schools. All the hard work has been...

Investors quick to snap up property in key growth corridor

High-profile commercial site sells at auction for $4.920m

Rocky in top-10 fastest growing areas for residential units

CBD FRAMEWORK: Artist impression of the $14 million combined residential and commercial high-rise on the corner of William and Bolsover streets, Rockhampton.

Development approvals align with bold inner-city living vision

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South