Australia’s banks have implemented measures to assist customers impacted by the devastating mice plague. Picture: David Swift
Business

Banks join fight against mice

by Gerard Cockburn
3rd Jun 2021 10:06 AM | Updated: 10:55 AM

Australia’s banks have implemented measures to assist customers impacted by the devastating mice plague ravaging country New South Wales and southern Queensland.

The Australian Banking Association confirmed major banks will allow customers to defer loans and credit card repayments in a bid to alleviate financial pressures from loss of stock and property due to vermin.

A paddling pool full of caught mice. Picture: Supplied.
Waiving fees on term deposits and lending products are also being offered.

The association’s chief executive, Anna Bligh, said Australia’s banking sector is ready to assist communities in need.

“I’m urging anyone who has been affected by the mouse plague to get in touch with their bank and find out about the assistance on offer,” Ms Bligh said.

Australian Banking Association CEO Anna Bligh. Picture: Bianca De Marchi / AAP
“No one needs to suffer in silence and we all know natural disasters and plagues can bring unwanted stress into people’s lives, so customers should make the most of this opportunity and speak to their bank to find out what’s on offer.”

The ABA is the nation’s peak industry body.

It represents the majority of banks in Australia including Commonwealth Bank, ANZ, NAB, Westpac and Bendigo Bank.

Customers can also contact their bank directly for ongoing hardship arrangements.

The hardship measures include:

  • Deferring principal payments on business loans or leasing payments
  • Reduction on home loan and personal loan repayments
  • Credit card and personal loan relief
  • Waiving application fees for restructuring business loans and facilities
  • Mental health support for financial stress.

Originally published as Banks join fight against mice

