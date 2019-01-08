Menu
Banned driver busted on Capricorn Hwy in sick mum's car

Kerri-Anne Mesner
8th Jan 2019 4:00 AM
A WOMAN who drove her sick mother's unregistered car while disqualified has lost her licence for a further two-and-a-half years.

Heidi Catherina Dudley pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of driving while disqualified.

The court heard Dudley had been disqualified from driving for two years on January 16, 2017, and was intercepted by police on the Capricorn Highway at Gracemere on December 6.

Dudley told the court she had been caring for her mother who was in hospital at the time and thought the registration on the car had been paid. She also thought her latest disqualification period ended in October.

The court was told she had three previous disqualified driving sentences.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke also ordered Dudley to pay a $2000 fine.

