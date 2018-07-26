Banned over drunken assault on Giddy Goat worker

The Giddy Goat on the corner of East and William streets.

AN apprentice electrician and father-of two has been banned from the Giddy Goat after a drunken altercation he doesn't recall.

Clancy Wagner, 32, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one charge of public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said about 2.45am on July 7, Wagner approached an employee outside the venue and pushed the man before punching him several times.

Wagner had no prior criminal convictions. He was fined $700 and banned from the Giddy Goat for six months.