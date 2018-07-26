Menu
The Giddy Goat on the corner of East and William streets.
Crime

Banned over drunken assault on Giddy Goat worker

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
26th Jul 2018 4:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN apprentice electrician and father-of two has been banned from the Giddy Goat after a drunken altercation he doesn't recall.

Clancy Wagner, 32, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one charge of public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said about 2.45am on July 7, Wagner approached an employee outside the venue and pushed the man before punching him several times.

Wagner had no prior criminal convictions. He was fined $700 and banned from the Giddy Goat for six months.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

