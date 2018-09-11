Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police Service officers recently held Bike Safety awareness activities at Baralaba State School.
Queensland Police Service officers recently held Bike Safety awareness activities at Baralaba State School. Queensland Police Service
News

Baralaba kids' fun day learning about bike safety

by Sergeant Ricky Zimitat
11th Sep 2018 3:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WE RECENTLY held a Bike Safety awareness day at Baralaba State School.

Our friends at Biloela PCYC kindly let us use their Bike Ed trailer, which was a real hit with the kids.

We went through the bicycle rider road rules and set up a track for the children to ride on, where they practised stopping at stop signs, giving way and rules for pedestrians.

Above all it was a good day with lots of information and fun!

We even simulated impaired vision with the Drink Rite goggles, and kids tried hand-eye coordination activities, to show just how much this impairment affects them.

Hopefully these fun lessons have also left a lasting impact for when they are grown up, whether they are cyclists, drivers or pedestrians.

You might be wondering why there are a few cowgirls and cowboys in the crowd: it was a gold coin donation "Dress Up as a Farmer Day”

run by the student council to raise funds for struggling farmers living with the drought.

Thanks for having us, Baralaba State School!

baralaba state school bike safety tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Double murder trial aborted for 'highly unlikely' issue

    premium_icon Double murder trial aborted for 'highly unlikely' issue

    Crime A MURDER trial over the deaths of Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett has been aborted on the second day.

    UPDATE: Illegal 45m fishing net found in broad daylight

    premium_icon UPDATE: Illegal 45m fishing net found in broad daylight

    News The alert was sparked after a report from a member of the public.

    'NO REGRETS': Kim Williams opens up on his Capras experience

    premium_icon 'NO REGRETS': Kim Williams opens up on his Capras experience

    Rugby League VIDEO: Coach heading for Wales after three years with ISC club

    New mining opportunities signal return from CQ property bust

    premium_icon New mining opportunities signal return from CQ property bust

    Property Property prices in mining towns making steady progress

    Local Partners