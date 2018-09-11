Baralaba kids' fun day learning about bike safety

WE RECENTLY held a Bike Safety awareness day at Baralaba State School.

Our friends at Biloela PCYC kindly let us use their Bike Ed trailer, which was a real hit with the kids.

We went through the bicycle rider road rules and set up a track for the children to ride on, where they practised stopping at stop signs, giving way and rules for pedestrians.

Above all it was a good day with lots of information and fun!

We even simulated impaired vision with the Drink Rite goggles, and kids tried hand-eye coordination activities, to show just how much this impairment affects them.

Hopefully these fun lessons have also left a lasting impact for when they are grown up, whether they are cyclists, drivers or pedestrians.

You might be wondering why there are a few cowgirls and cowboys in the crowd: it was a gold coin donation "Dress Up as a Farmer Day”

run by the student council to raise funds for struggling farmers living with the drought.

Thanks for having us, Baralaba State School!