Baralaba nine's booze mission

Matty Holdsworth | 6th Dec 2016 6:17 AM
Court photo Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Court photo Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

NINE men from Woorabinda were on a mission when they left the town in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The plan was to plunder the Baralaba Hotel and it had been hatched during a drinking session that night.

While Aaron Paul Harrison Gulf and Andrew Kenneth James Miller were only two of the nine-strong crew, their roles were very specific.

Gulf was the driver and Miller the spotter.

The group stole the keys to a van belonging to Gulf's grandfather before making their way east to Baralaba.

The party broke through the hotel's windows before stealing liquor and food from the bar.

Miller remained outside as the lookout.

CCTV footage showed the large group in the hotel at 1.40am before they attempted to break open a cigarette machine. They then parted with the van full of the stolen items.

Police responding to the stolen vehicle report saw the van coming back into Woorabinda early that morning and pursued but the party of serial offenders abandoned the vehicle and scampered away on foot.

Both Gulf and Miller eventually handed themselves in later that day. Forensics showed they were both in the car and at the scene.

The court heard of 17-year-old Gulf's two pages of criminal history with a likeable offence only in June, he had one day left of his parole sentence for which he had spent time in jail.

Miller, 19, had a four pager and was also out on parole. He stated that he was asked that night if he wanted to help the crew.

Magistrate Cameron Press was less than impressed that the pair kept turning up before the courts, particularly after being out on parole.

"You want to participate in this sort of activity as an adult, then you must be prepared to go to jail,” he told the pair individually.

Gulf plead guilty to three charges, driving without a license, entering a premiss and stealing. Magistrate Press handed Gulf a six month sentence for the driving and eight for the stealing.

He also copped a $450 for driving unlicensed and was disqualified from driving for three months.

Despite being the lookout, Miller copped the same mandatory sentence for "still playing his part”.

Both men will were set with a parole eligibility date of one month.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  baralaba hotel central queensland court rockhampton rockhampton magisterates court woorabinda

Baralaba nine's booze mission

Court photo Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

