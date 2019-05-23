Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Ben Barba to plead guilty to charges in Mackay

by TESS IKONOMOU
23rd May 2019 3:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DISGRACED  former rugby league player Ben Barba intends to plead guilty to offences after an agreement of facts was reached.

Barba was represented by his defence solicitor Campbell MacCallum via teleconferencing when the matter was mentioned in Townsville Magistrates Court today.

The sacked North Queensland Cowboy is charged with two counts of public nuisance relating to an alleged incident at The Ville Resort and Casino.

The incident is understood to have involved an altercation with Barba and his long-term partner Ainslie Currie.

Mr MacCallum said the prosecution and defence had reached an agreement of facts, which were previously being considered by Ms Currie.

Mr MacCallum requested Magistrate Cathy Wadley transfer the court proceedings to Mackay Magistrates Court.

Ms Wadley agreed, and adjourned the matter until May 27.

Barba will be required to appear.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
ben barba court north queensland cowboy

Top Stories

    WORLD FIRST: Heron Island visitors can book underwater Uber

    premium_icon WORLD FIRST: Heron Island visitors can book underwater Uber

    Travel IN A world first, visitors to Heron Island on the Great Barrier Reef will be able to book a submarine - and they can do it through Uber.

    Michelle Landry's full list of promises for Capricornia

    premium_icon Michelle Landry's full list of promises for Capricornia

    Politics Here's what we should expect over the next term of government.

    The write stuff at the first Cap Coast Writers Festival

    premium_icon The write stuff at the first Cap Coast Writers Festival

    News Only one week left to get your hands on tickets

    REVEALED: Outcome of Adani's major meeting with DES

    premium_icon REVEALED: Outcome of Adani's major meeting with DES

    Breaking Premier intervenes in ongoing mine process