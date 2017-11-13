Barbara's $1.5m rural road wish comes true

SAVING GRACE: Resident of Alton Downs, Barbara Wilson, wanted to thank Rockhampton Regional Council for giving her community a brand new, wider road to travel on.

BARBARA Wilson has lived at Alton Downs for about 23 years and spent most of those years using a road she describes as "terrible”.

While Barbara and other residents have had had to put up with the deteriorating sections of Nine Mile Road for many years all that has now changed.

The notorious road has been given a $1.56 million facelift by Rockhampton Regional Council with 1.4km of the concrete flood-way widened and reconstructed.

Council worked on the project for three to four months and Barbara is thrilled with the outcome.

She believes the new Nine Mile Road will make life easier for herself and other residents, unless flooding were to occur.

Barbara said the upgrade was a big job and she explained how large sheets of reinforced steel were laid down underneath the concrete slab.

She would see cement trucks go back and forth many times as a big crane with a hose attached would lay the concrete down

Barbara said motorists had to detour off-road during construction but that inconvenience was no problem.

"At least we can travel into town now and the road is great,” she said.

The new Nine Mile Road allows two lanes of traffic to drive alongside each other instead of one vehicle having to divert onto the dirt.

Barbara can't forget how shocking it had been to travel to Rocky and back on the old concrete road.

"The cement was all broken and had holes, the road was only one way...it was just terrible,” she said.

"There was a petition taken a couple of years ago so maybe that got things going.”

The men who had worked on the upgrade were from the Gracemere depot and Barbara wanted to express her appreciation to them.

"I just felt it needed a thank you and also to the men that did the job...of course it would have been back-breaking and hot...not the best of jobs,” she said.