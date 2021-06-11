Barbecue opens the floor to talk about men’s health

Recognising the importance of men‘s health will be the focus of an event next week at the Yeppoon PCYC. FILE PHOTO

A special barbecue is being held next week on the Capricorn Coast to shine a spotlight on the importance of men's health, as part of the national Men's Health Week initiative.

Held from June 14-20, the aim of the initiative is to provide people the opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of men and boys.

Councillor Pat Eastwood said residents were invited to attend the barbecue on Wednesday, where guest speakers Billy Bijoux, a community member, and Susie Cervai from Yeppoon Health and Fitness, would speak about the significance of men's health.

Councillor Pat Eastwood.

Mr Eastwood said the event was all about promoting awareness of men's approach to health and discussing the way health care was provided to be more sensitive towards men's needs.

"In Australia, Men's Health Week provides a platform for challenging and debating key issues in men's health and to raise the profile of men, their health outcomes and health needs around the country," he said.

"It's a time to celebrate the resourcefulness, determination, wisdom, and courage of Australian Men in their efforts to build healthy environments, often in the face of diversity, disadvantage, and neglect.

"It's important that as a community, we create opportunities to have these conversations to highlight the health and wellbeing of men in our Shire. Many great male role models live here in Livingstone Shire and they play an important role within the community."

The event is to be held at 10.30am on Wednesday at the Yeppoon PCYC on Matthew Flinders Drive, Cooee Bay.