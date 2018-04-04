Menu
Jaden Graham in his barbershop.
Crime

Barber busted littering and ordered to appear in court

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
4th Apr 2018 4:23 PM

HE might be used to the hair he's clipped falling on the ground, but it's not the place to leave for his cigarette or empty UDL can - especially in the street.

Rockhampton barber Jaden Paul Graham, 25, pleaded guilty in the magistrates court today to one count of littering.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Graham had been spotted by police walking down East St with a UDL can in his hand, which he tried to hid quickly behind his back.

As he approached the Giddy Goat, he placed the can, along with a cigarette butt, on the footpath before going into the nightclub.

Jaden Graham at Faded . Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Police located him inside.

Ms Marsden said Graham was drunk and uncooperative with police which led to him being issued a notice to appear in court rather than being issued an on the spot fine.

Graham was fined $200 and a conviction was recorded.

