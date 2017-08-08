Barbs fly as councillors tackle future Rocky development

The Common sport and recreation precinct in North Rockhampton draws in thousands of young athletes every week.

AN EXPLOSIVE debate over a major Rockhampton sport and recreation precinct's future left councillor Tony Williams visibly angered and disappointed by the outcome.

Cr Williams sought support from councillors that the Rockhampton Regional Council provide $200,000 in its upcoming revised budget to improve and help flood-proof The Common in North Rockhampton.

But his bid ultimately led one of Cr Williams' fellow councillors to question his understanding of the "politics” of local government.

Cricket, rugby, touch football and soccer are among the sporting groups which draw more than 9,000 participants to the facility, which Cr Williams said had become a breeding ground for Central Queensland, state and national sporting representatives.

Rockhampton Region councillor Tony Williams asked his peers to support a $200,000 bid to improve The Common sporting facility. Chris Ison ROK270317cdebbie1

He said The Common had been "overlooked” for years, the roads were now an "embarrassment” and the area needed council's support to advance it.

The "Revitalising Rocky's Heart - Master Planning and Integrated Sport and Recreation Precinct” brief in this morning's agenda, put forward a vision to enhance the site and better integrate it with other major Rockhampton projects.

Cr Tony Williams believes The Common sport and recreation precinct in North Rockhampton could better tie in with its surrounds and other major projects. Rockhampton Regional Council

But acting mayor, councillor Cherie Rutherford, argued the timing wasn't right for the notice of motion given the draft Sport, Parks, Active Recreation and Community (SPARC) Strategy is due for public consultation next month.

She said this would have a "significant bearing” on council's focus for future developments, and stressed some groups had discussed moving from the flood-impacted area.

Cr Rutherford's concerns were supported by fellow councillors, including Stephen Schwarten who moved the matter be tabled for three months.

The motion was seconded, which incited a fiery response from Cr Williams.

"I ask for a seconder for my regional motion,” he demanded.

Cr Rose Swadling offered to oblige, however Cr Rutherford pointed out Cr Williams had sought council's support, not a seconder.

Cr Schwarten argued his motion to table the matter had already been carried, and Cr Williams' request would unduly "keep it alive”.

Rockhampton region counillor Stephen Schwarten lashed out at his fellow councillor, Tony Williams, during this morning's meeting. Allan Reinikka ROK030412aschwart

"If you don't understand the politics of that Tony, you shouldn't be here,” he said, before repeating himself louder.

"It wasn't clear councillor, that's why I asked the CEO,” Cr Williams responded, his voice also escalating.

"It is a procedure of motion and it has been carried,” Cr Rutherford said.

Head shaking, and voice raised, Cr Williams argued he wished to speak against the motion, to which the CEO and acting mayor simply responded, "You can't”.

"If that's the direction of council, not to look after the sporting community,” Cr Williams said, before Cr Schwarten cut him off and demanded "order”.

Councillors resolved to table the matter for three months.

Rockhampton Regional Council had submitted an application to Queensland Government under Sport and Recreation Planning Program 2017 in January which was not successful.

EXPLAINED | Master Planning an Integrated Sport and Recreaction Precinct - The Common

Cr Williams presented the 'Revitalising Rocky's Heart Project' brief to council to back his notice of motion.

It highlighted Rockhampton's reputation for developing elite athletes in a number of sports, and opportunities to enhance and create new sporting opportunities.

The brief also drew attention to the 59.6% of the region's adult population identified as overweight or obese, compared to the state average of 58% (Queensland Health, 2015/16).

The masterplan aims to assist council's vision to help tackle the challenges of obesity, and provide a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Brief overview of the 'Revitalising Rocky's Heart Project':

About the Common:

The RRC maintains a range of different sport and recreation facilities within The Common in North Rockhampton (The Precinct);

It is located opposite the CBD on the northern bank of the Fitzroy River;

The RRC owns or maintains 50% of the 450ha area, 33% is unallocated state land and the remainder is private land; and

The Precinct supports more than 9,360 regular participants in organised sport.

The plan sought to:

Support the local economy and businesses through construction, and enhance sports tourism, resident and visitor drawcards to the region;

Create highly accessible and well-service pedestrian, cyclist, public transport and vehicle networks to better connect the area with the natural environment, CBD businesses, residential areas and other public, open spaces; and

Consolidate the area to allow a more comprehensive and multiple uses of existing sport and recreation facilities as well as opportunity for future expansion.

Integrating with the proposed development with other projects:

State Government announced $1.5 million last year for a new four-lane boat ramp and associated infrastructure in the Precinct.

The Rockhampton Regional Council Fishing Development Strategy, Marine Infrastructure Plan (2016) inincludes opportunity for land-based fishing platforms at the site.

More than $30 million invested in the Rockhampton Riverside CBD precinct - opportunity to engage in recreational opportunities and connect visually and physically with sports fields and walking, running and cycling circuits across the river at the Precinct

Integrate technology from the Smart Regional Centre Strategy

Lakes Creek Road Landfill has operation life of about 20 years. There is potential to plan a staged transition for the future use of parts of the area, to support a rangeof sport and recreation activities, and enhanced connectivity with pedestrian and cycling networks.

The full report is available in the August 8, 2017 council agenda.