Wax seal empty isolated alexsl

One hundred years ago, in 1919, news arrived the editor of Blackall's newspaper, the Western Champion, had suddenly passed way, only hours after celebrating the publication's 40th anniversary. As the rail link with Rockhampton approached Barcaldine late 1886, many entrepreneurs moved west, including Campbell. He raised 96 pounds public subscription to begin the paper, which became known for attacking unionism and championing "the press, premiers and the pulpit”.

Mr Campbell was the senior partner and editor of the Western Champion proprietary and his death dissolves the partnership with the James bothers, the fortieth anniversary of which took place this week.

The deceased was about seventy-three years of age. He had had a long, varied and successful career in Central Western Queensland. He leaves a widow and two daughters (Mrs D.M.G Forster of Brisbane and Miss Constance Campbell), and Mr J. Campbell of Richmond Hill.

The death of the Hon. Williams Henry Campbell removes one of the best figures in Central Western Queensland, and one who bulked large in its affairs for very many years. Mr Campbell came from a very old family. His father was in the army and was an officer at Waterloo. Speaking entirely from memory the writer is under the impression that Mr Campbell was educated at Christ's Hospital (the Bluecoat school), that he came out to New Zealand and took part in the last Maori war there where he was wounded.

Blackall 1919 contributed

He was certainly at the Palmer when the first rush to those diggings took place and with Messrs C.J. and F.R. James, who were then at Cooktown, entered into a partnership decision to start a paper in Blackall.

This was the Western Champion and the difficulties in getting the plant out were very great. The line was then only to Comet and leading for the west had to go via Springsure and Tambo. After some years in Blackall the partners decided that Barcaldine offered a better scope and thither they removed. The Champion has been firmly planted there ever since and it has undoubtedly developed into one of the best provincial papers in the state.

In the troublesome days of the nineties, when the central west was simply seething with unrest, owing to the 1891 an 1894 strikes, Mr Campbell fought the Australian Workers Union tooth and nail. His pen was vitriolic and his caustic criticism hurt.

Time and again he was 'cautioned' and similar threats were made against him and the Champion office. He contested the Barcoo against Mr Tom Ryan (not the present holder of the seat) but was defeated. Mr Campbell entered upon pastoral pursuits and took up Jaccondol, a very fine property east from Barcaldine.

Blackall 1919 contributed

There he was the first to demonstrate wheat could be grown successfully in the Central West. He also acquired other properties and once had an interest in Glenmore Downs on the Peak Downs. Some years ago he was appointed to the Upper House and he proved himself to a very valuable member. The fiery critic of the nineties had disappeared and he adopted a much more tolerant attitude.

In a recent article Mr Campbell advocated the abolition of all state governors. It is worthy of note that he strenuously opposed Federation, pointing out that the time was not then ripe for it and certainly many of the difficulties he predicted have become an accomplished fact.

He was the favourite target for Labour members throughout the west. If the records of the political meeting of years gone by were looked up repeated references to Mr Campell and the Champion would be found.

But he more than held his own. Of late years he resided principally in Brisbane but still maintained an active interest in the Champion, his metropolitan notes being written in a breezy and sparkling manner peculiarly his own.

He was a keen sportsman and for some time was the official handicapper for the Central Queensland Racing Association. Queensland in indeed all the poorer by Mr Campbell's death.