Bard Awards a triumphant return to the Pilbeam
The inaugural Bard Awards proved the perfect occasion to enjoy being back in Rockhampton’s Pilbeam Theatre after so many months denied the pleasure of watching our region’s prodigious talent at play.
It was the first fix for local audiences since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place when it would have been a record-breaking run of Mamma Mia back in March.
Indeed it was Mamma’s leading lady Donna aka Amanda Hock who stepped up to judge the awards, handing out perpetual trophies and goodie bags put together by kind sponsors.
The Rockhampton Regional Council initiative took place over two days, and awarded prizes in six categories including monologue, duologue and group scene to students in Years 7-9 and Years 10-12 respectively.
While many opted to tackle Shakespeare’s iambic pentameter, other students chose more contemporary pieces which nevertheless reflected similarly magical and moody themes.
Jenna Vasella’s Lady Macbeth let out a bloodcurdling cry of anguish as she tried to out that damned spot over and over.
Cobin Goodings and Emma Reynolds brought a balletic edge to the same play with their choice of athletics and music box soundtrack.
In the Years 10-12 monologue section, Hannah Bourke won the gong for her flawless depiction of a haughty and murderous Margaret from Richard III.
Hannah is preparing to audition for University drama courses once she graduates from Emmaus College.
Cooper Maloney’s monologue from the perspective of a firey was a haunting reminder of the bravery our volunteers put into tackling last year’s Cobraball fires – “too big, too hot, too angry.”
And Emily Ede had me singing *that* song all the way home when she chose the prologue to Chorus Line’s ‘Dance 10, Looks 3’ for her piece.
The Years 10-12 duologue award went to Adelaide Lapere and Dominic Chavasse for a piece adapted from the Australian classic Picnic at Hanging Rock.
The adjudicator applauded their “super engaging” performances and clever use of staging.
Adelaide said the duo, who rehearsed for about a month, threw over a lot of their original ideas and made some radical changes to the piece only the weekend before the Bards.
Congratulations to all the participants and their teachers.
The full prize list was:
- Category 1 (Gr 7-9 monologue): Millie O’Brien
- Category 2 (Gr 7-9 duologue): Lily Christensen and Mae Robinson
- Category 3 (Group Scene Gr 7-9): Emmaus College Year 9 (Seth Barlow, Elizabeth Barwick, Heidi Bayes, Amelie Bell, William Bolger, Logan Booth, Luke Burnham, Joerizza Carloff, Emily Ellis, Ebony Harris, Alice Hill, Olivia Menzies, Slade Passmore, Lily Payne, Zachery Spinner, Shamika Weder)
- Category 4 (Gr 10-12 monologue): Hannah Bourke
- Category 5 (Gr 10-12 Duologue): Adelaide Lapere and Dominic Chavasse
- Category 6 (Gr 10-12 Group Scene): Emmaus College Year 12 (Brady Acutt, Hanna Bourke, Adelaide Lapere, Dominic Chavasse, Emily Ede, Liana Grice, Braidyn Petersen, Ciaran Toman, Kasey Bull, Gabrielle Leigh)