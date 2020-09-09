Bard Awards a triumphant return to the Pilbeam

The inaugural Bard Awards proved the perfect occasion to enjoy being back in Rockhampton’s Pilbeam Theatre after so many months denied the pleasure of watching our region’s prodigious talent at play.

Bard Awards 2020 at Rockhampton's PIlbeam Theatre

It was the first fix for local audiences since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place when it would have been a record-breaking run of Mamma Mia back in March.

Indeed it was Mamma’s leading lady Donna aka Amanda Hock who stepped up to judge the awards, handing out perpetual trophies and goodie bags put together by kind sponsors.

The Rockhampton Regional Council initiative took place over two days, and awarded prizes in six categories including monologue, duologue and group scene to students in Years 7-9 and Years 10-12 respectively.

BARD AWARDS: Adjudicator Amanda Hock presents first place in the Year 10-12 duologue to Adelaide Lapere and Dominic Chavasse

While many opted to tackle Shakespeare’s iambic pentameter, other students chose more contemporary pieces which nevertheless reflected similarly magical and moody themes.

Jenna Vasella’s Lady Macbeth let out a bloodcurdling cry of anguish as she tried to out that damned spot over and over.

Cobin Goodings and Emma Reynolds brought a balletic edge to the same play with their choice of athletics and music box soundtrack.

In the Years 10-12 monologue section, Hannah Bourke won the gong for her flawless depiction of a haughty and murderous Margaret from Richard III.

Hannah is preparing to audition for University drama courses once she graduates from Emmaus College.

BARD AWARDS: Hannah Bourke wins first place in the Years 10-12 monologue

Cooper Maloney’s monologue from the perspective of a firey was a haunting reminder of the bravery our volunteers put into tackling last year’s Cobraball fires – “too big, too hot, too angry.”

And Emily Ede had me singing *that* song all the way home when she chose the prologue to Chorus Line’s ‘Dance 10, Looks 3’ for her piece.

The Years 10-12 duologue award went to Adelaide Lapere and Dominic Chavasse for a piece adapted from the Australian classic Picnic at Hanging Rock.

The adjudicator applauded their “super engaging” performances and clever use of staging.

Adelaide said the duo, who rehearsed for about a month, threw over a lot of their original ideas and made some radical changes to the piece only the weekend before the Bards.

Congratulations to all the participants and their teachers.

The full prize list was: