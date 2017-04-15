Bargain block primed for major Rocky region development

A MOTIVATED seller and keen local investor could see a 24-acre block become Gracemere's largest new residential development.

After a decade on the market, a father snapped up 11 (lot 2) Lucas St for a bargain $750,000 (ex GST), which includes development approval for a 100-lot subdivision.

Ray White Gracemere's Wendy Houston sold the property, and said the incredible price reflected the current market.

Lot 2 Lucas St, Gracemere has development approval for a 100-lot subdivision.

Lot 2 Lucas St is already primed to expand on Gracemere's existing subdivisions, with roads and access to services already in place.

"It's nice to know it is going to someone who is going to do the development," Ms Houston said.

"Somebody that believes that the growth will happen in Gracemere... that believes in the Gracemere township."

Ms Houston said though this is a "standalone" sale, such developments represent the growing confidence in the region which is supported by major developments in the pipeline.

"I work on population growth and that means employment," she said.

"And we are seeing employment marketing at the moment for the mines, and I know mines are ramping up production.

"And if we get the Adani thing happening that's positive, Rookwood Weir, that's positive.

"There's so many things on the horizon.

"I think this purchase is a very positive thing for the community."

Independent valuer Herron Todd White's April month in review states the Rockhampton area has become "one of the most affordable areas to buy", and appealed to a mixture of investors, families and fist-home buyers

The report reveals sub-$350,000 listings are the most popular.

Ms Houston said while she didn't have a time frame for when the construction phase would begin on Lucas St, she believes the owner is eager to turn the soil soon.

"It's awesome that there's confidence with the locals," she said.

"There's a lot of growth going to happen in this area, and its very positive to see a local person believing in that as well."

For locals who would often use the space for motorbikes and four-wheel-driving, they will soon notice "private property" and "do not enter" signs pop up.