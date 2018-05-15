Bargain buy galloper has now won $100K

Connections of Macho Tycoon in the KPG Winners Room - trainer Zoe Hohn (left), co-owner Vicki Hohn and trackwork rider Heidi Butler with the Amateurs Cup trophy.

Connections of Macho Tycoon in the KPG Winners Room - trainer Zoe Hohn (left), co-owner Vicki Hohn and trackwork rider Heidi Butler with the Amateurs Cup trophy. CONTRIBUTED

HORSE RACING: When Rockhampton trainer Zoe Hohn paid $500 for Macho Tycoon as a tried horse she never imagined the galloper would go on to win seven races and more than $100,000 in earnings.

The biggest of those wins came on Saturday at Callaghan Park when the six-year-old gelding took out the $30,000 Bentleys Rocky Amateurs Cup Open Handicap (1600m).

For 28-year-old Hohn, who has nine horses in work, it was the highlight of her training career to date.

"For sure it's my biggest win,” she said.

"I have to say a massive thank you to everyone who helped me get here. Those people know who they are.”

Macho Tycoon ($21), ridden by Nigel Seymour, defeated Ricky Vale's Cheeky Red by three-quarters of a length with Tony McMahon's Mamselle Corday finishing third.

IMPRESSIVE: Macho Tycoon with Nigel Seymour in the saddle wins the 2018 Bentleys Rocky Amateurs Cup at Callaghan Park on Saturday. MATT HARRIS

While he was an outsider in betting, Hohn always had faith in Macho Tycoon, who was coming off a seventh placing behind Media Vita the Saturday prior at Callaghan Park.

"He'd done everything right, he loves a back-up and he loves the Rocky track,” Hohn said after the win.

"We'll stick to Rocky with him because he just doesn't travel.”

The Amateurs Cup probably didn't unearth any Rocky Cup contenders however the Amateurs Bracelet (1200m) may prove a guide to upcoming feature races over the Winter Carnival.

In another upset result, the Tom Button trained Deconstructed ($26), ridden by Chris Whiteley, finished powerfully to overhaul Court Clown, leaving Ricky Vale to settle for another feature second placing.

Deconstructed was first-up on Saturday and on that effort he could be in for a good preparation with another Rocky Cup berth on the cards.

Court Clown is just an old war horse who doesn't know he's an eight-year-old and can't be ruled out of anything he contests over the carnival.

Rocky trainer Tim Cook would have been pleased with the first-up run of his stable star Conca Del Sogno who was only beaten one-and-a-half lengths in fifth - a good return off no trials leading into the Bracelet.

Racing returns to Callaghan Park next Tuesday.