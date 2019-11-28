Bargain buy keeps firming for Magic Millions

The Drinks Cart has firmed into $10 for the Magic Millions 2YO Classic after his impressive debut win at Gold Coast. Picture: Grant Peters, Trackside Photography

THE Drinks Cart took the first steps to becoming the cheapest Magic Millions winner after turning heads with a soft debut win at the Gold Coast on Wednesday.

A little slowly away, The Drinks Cart settled off the speed, but when Ryan Maloney put him into clear air in the straight, he quickly gathered in Eagle Farm debut winner Kavak and raced away to win untouched in the 900m scamper.

Given Kavak was considered one of Queensland's leading Magic Millions 2YO Classic hopes, it stamped the win as being well above average for the Toby and Trent Edmonds-trained colt.

Ladbrokes reported The Drinks Cart firmed on Wednesday morning from $41-$21 for the Magic Millions and after the win, trimmed up further to be a $10 chance.

He's bred to win a Magic Millions. His ill-fated dad Unencumbered won the 2014 2YO Classic, while his mum Snipzu was Group 3-placed before running ninth to Driefontein in the 2012 Magic Millions.

Yet his purchase price does not match his pedigree.

Bred by Rick Jamieson's Gilgai Farm (the birthplace of undefeated turf great Black Caviar), The Drinks Cart was knocked down for a meagre $2000 at this year's MM National Yearling Sale in June. Our Fiction (1993) is the cheapest winner of the 2YO Classic at $10,000.

The Drinks Cart is $51 into $11 for the @mmsnippets 2YO Classic after his impressive win on debut at @GCTurfClub today! Trainer @TrentEd1 gave him a good push last week and it paid off for punters! pic.twitter.com/XOiXefuusl — TAB (@tabcomau) November 27, 2019

Maloney put The Drinks Cart at the top of his pecking order from a Magic Millions 2YO point of view.

"Two-year-olds can be here one day and gone the next, but he's the clear pick for me at this stage anyway," he said.

"He couldn't have been more impressive. Chris Munce's horse (Kavak) had the race experience and looked pretty smart winning at Eagle Farm and my horse beat him very easily and I never got to the bottom of him."

The Drinks Cart, who is raced by an all-female team, looks a ready-made replacement for Wisdom Of Water, the horse the Edmonds' rated their best Magic Millions chance, but had to be spelled after pulling up shin sore on debut.

"He's got good ability. He's very raw and new still, but he's precociously bred, even though he doesn't look like a two-year-old," Toby Edmonds said.

"He did the same in his trial. He chimed in really quickly. To be truthful, the fast running two-year-olds - even though Houtzen won a Magic Millions - I'd prefer one that does something like he does."

Interestingly though, Edmonds refused to rank The Drinks Cart at the top of his Magic Millions list, revealing he has quite a few unraced youngsters scheduled to step out for their debuts in coming weeks.

Houtzen did not make her race debut until Christmas Eve, before winning the Magic Millions 21 days later.