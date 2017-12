Jetgo's Embraer Regional Jet - 135 Long Range, which will takeoff from the Fraser Coast in July.

ROCKHAMPTON residents get the chance to snatch a sky-high deal as Jet Go drop it's prices in a huge Boxing Day sale.

The budget airline are offering 30 per cent off all it's fares to all destinations it covers.

For Rocky residents, this includes Townsville, Gold Coast, Wagga Wagga and Albury.

Simply type in the discount code 'JET30' at checkout to receive the discount which will be running until December 31.

To start booking, click here.