Bargain homes sell for around $100k at auctions across CQ

39 Garn Hatch Lane, Etna Creek, is up for auction next weekend. Kas Woch Real Estate

IT was a prospective weekend for aspiring renovators as two bargain family homes sold on Saturday.

At Depot Hill, a three-bedroom home on Bolsover Street sold for just $80,000.

Meanwhile at Gracemere, a four-bedroom home at 56 Fisher Street changed hands for $128,000.

Kas Woch Real Estate's auctioneer and principle real estate agent, Kas Woch, described the Depot Hill home as a "great steal”.

"It's certainly a good sized home and a traditional weatherboard Queenslander with a pine interior and polished timber floors,” Mr Woch said.

"It did have some renovations done to it like steel stumps and lock ups underneath.

"We probably had about eight people at the auction and two interested bidders.

"It's certainly good value at $80,000 and is a good sized home - with that sort of figure you can't go far off.”

Mr Woch said the bargain sale was a reflection of the current market in Depot Hill at the moment.

"It's a great opportunity for investors or first home buyers to get into something at the right place without spending a lot each week,” he said.

"In that Depot Hill area over the last six months, properties have sold from $68,000 up to $180,000... for different size homes.”

Next Saturday, Mr Woch will be auctioning off a two-and-a-half acre home at 39 Garn Hatch Lane at Etna Creek.

"It's a low-set home and is well done in a colonial style inside,” he said.

"The outside is just steel, but if it sells, it's going to sell at an attractive price we think.”

Ray White Rockhampton City real estate agent and auctioneer, Trent Neven, said 15 people attended the Gracemere auction and there were four registered bidders, which was positive.

"The auction process was good for that type of property,” Mr Neven said.

"It obviously needs some TLC and the auction process allowed people to bid on it knowing it needs work and they can take that into account and into the price.

"It was a good result in the end.”

Mr Neven said the brick home's block size was an attractive feature and it was suitable for both home owners and investors.

"It was an investor who purchased the property,” he said.

"We've sold a few out [in Gracemere] lately, and from that perspective, it's been good.”

Mr Neven said homes in Gracemere are being snapped up quickly with properties being sold around the $240-$250,000 range.

On August 18 at 10am, Ray White will auction 192 High Street in Berserker.

The three-bedroom home has plenty of yard space and features built-in wardrobes in each bedroom and fans throughout the home.

The home also has an air-conditioned open plan living, dining and kitchen area, a front deck, polished floor boards and a two-bay lockable car space.

"It's a nice, high-set house with a huge in-ground pool,” Mr Neven said.