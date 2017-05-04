Bargain hunters go crazy as new Coast discount mega-store opens

SHELVES have been left empty as bargain hunters go crazy at today's opening of a new Yeppoon discount superstore.

Yeppoon shoppers were lured to the new Reject Shop with goodie bag giveaways, kids face-painting, and teasing catalogue clogged with bargain only available during its "grand opening" day, according to store boss Michele Gough.

"There's lots of customers here (as of this afternoon), and it's still going," Ms Gough said.

"It's just been pretty full-on all day.

"Every register is open and it's just been packed."

Crews will be labouring late into the night to restock dozens of shelves left completely empty by the shopping blitz.

"Absolutely phenomenal, in a word, awesome," Ms Gough said. "The shelves have been absolutely hammered."

"Our warehouse is full, so we will be all good until the next delivery. As soon as it goes to the register it orders itself."

Ms Gough said customers are happy they no longer need to travel to Rockhampton's Reject Shop for the discount giant's bargains.

The store enticed customers to the opening at 8.30am by offering a bag of goodies to the first 300 customers through the door or those who spent more than $30.

The first 100 customers were given $5 off their next purchase, too.

Reject Shop's Central Queensland boss Peter Dawson thanked the shop's 18 employees who helped drive what is shaping up to be a day of record sales.

"The opening on our new store has been amazing, looking to be a record day, obviously proving that the Yeppoon community have been very happy with our launch today," he said.

"We will be full and replenished tomorrow."

The discount giant has invested "millions" in the purpose-built store with the franchises new floor layout has been years in the making.

"This has taken years to happen," Ms Gough said.